News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Ju 'Kelly' Zhang was last seen in her Melbourne home in February. Her remains have just been found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have confirmed the remains of missing Melbourne mother Ju 'Kelly' Zhang, have been found at a landfill site.

The remains were discovered at a landfill on Bridge Inn Road at Wollert in Melbourne's outer north at about 2pm last Friday, as part of an investigation into Ms Zhang’s "suspicious disappearance". 

The 33-year-old was last seen over four months ago at her home she shares with her eight-year-old son in Epping, Victoria, about 5.30pm on February 1. She was wearing a pink nightgown and pink slippers at the time. 

The next day she was reported missing. 

A 35-year-old Doncaster man was charged with one count of murder later in February.

A coroner will conduct a post-mortem examination on the remains.

Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill said officers had worked hard to provide answers to Ms Zhang's family and friends.

"We know this has been an incredibly difficult and traumatic time for them," he said.

"We hope that this will bring the closure they need and Ju can finally be laid to rest."

On Tuesday, police said Ms Zhang’s parents had flown from China to Melbourne a few weeks ago and had completed their two weeks of quarantine in Sydney. 

"They travelled with the knowledge their daughter is missing. They refuse to believe she has passed away," said Detective Andrew Stamper, from the Missing Persons Squad.

"They are distraught."

- With AAP. 

Feature Image: AAP/Victoria Police 

Tags: news , news-stories , australian-news

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT