Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith had a one night stand after Usher's birthday party. Now they have two kids.

On the evening Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson met, they were at Usher's 40th birthday party.

The pair, who have been together since that first night, will celebrate five years together in October and in 2021, Turner-Smith spoke about the strength of their relationship.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she told People. "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being." Image: Instagram @jodiesmith. Looking back at it, Turner-Smith says their romance began as a simple one-night stand. "When I first met my husband, it was kind of - we had a one-night stand," Turner-Smith shared during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

During a chat with Insider, she admitted they'd technically had a "three-night stand".

After spotting him at a party, the Queen & Slim actor was sure she liked him.

"I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, 'I want that'," she explained to Meyers. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him."

They went home together later that evening and before long; they were dating.

Watch: How to have better sex. Post continues after video.

"It was sealed with a kiss that night and then we didn't leave each other's sides for, well, three years now," she said.

Of Jackson's own experience, he told Meyers he might need to fabricate the story of how they met a little bit.

"I mean, when we tell [our kids] the story, I think I'm probably going to lead with, 'I saw your mother from across the room and just like knew I had to be with her,' which is also true."

He added, "But my wife is not telling a lie when she says we'd started off mostly with sex."

The actor pair kept their relationship relatively private and out of the public eye until 2019 when they walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Turner-Smith's film, Queen & Slim.

There was something spotted on couple though for the first time that night: the bands on their ring fingers.

The couple officially married later that year.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, 2019. Image: Getty.

It was revealed later in June 2021 that it was Turner-Smith who had proposed to Jackson.

"She asked me, yeah, on New Year's Eve," Jackson revealed to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

"We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her," Jackson continued, adding: "There was, like, a preamble. There was a lead-up to it… I did not know, but she was quite adamant, and she was right."

She was also pregnant, with their first child, Janie Jackson, who was born in April 2020.

The reality of marrying someone so famous was a lot for Turner-Smith, who clarified it was actually the "most vulnerable time".

"When I came onto the scene, I was secretly married and I was secretly pregnant," the White Noise actor said to Bustle. "And that was a story for people. I think a lot of it was because I was married to a white person. And I was married to a white person who has been in the public eye for decades and you know, has been someone that the tabloids like to talk about."

Jodie Turner-Smith and Jodie Jackson, 2023. Image: Getty.

While she understands there is a natural interest in public figures, it doesn't make it any less uncomfortable for her.

"I don't want to sit here and be like a celebrity who's complaining about the very ecosystem that keeps me wealthy," she continued. "But the reality is that there is an underbelly that it's very hard to deal with."

Now she and her family live in Topanga, California (in Jackson's childhood home) and the actor revealed she's better equipped with how to handle the negative parts of fame.

"I think when you create characters that people love, and you make art that people love, then it belongs to everybody," she said.

"And then people sort of interpret that as you belong to everybody, and in a way, part of you kind of does, but you're also a human being. You don't belong to anybody else. I think the bottom line is, I accept the thorns that come with the rose. I accept them for me. I don't accept them for my daughter."

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson, 2022. Image: Instagram @jodieturner.

The actor shared with Net-A-Porter's magazine just how strong their relationship is.

"I'm really in love with my husband. That might be weird for people, but I'm doing a pretty good job of not shouting that from the rooftops as much as I would like to. He's a really amazing dude," she said.

She explains that their relationship has been a lot of hard work, but it's something Turner-Smith claims has "only gotten better" over time.

"I feel so grateful for that," she said. "That’s why I share it sometimes, because I love him. I think he’s hot, I think he’s smart and he’s incredibly talented. I feel so lucky to be in a relationship with somebody who feels the same about me, who is not shy about telling me that or uplifting me."

Listen to Cancelled, hosted by Clare and Jessie Stephens. Post continues after audio.





For Turner-Smith's first Mother's Day in 2020, Jackson praised her in an Instagram post.

"Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for being the light that you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world," Jackson captioned an image of Turner-Smith holding their child.

He continued, "I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but."

Jackson concluded his post by thanking Turner-Smith for making him a father and for trusting him on their journey through parenthood.

"I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with," the actor wrote.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.