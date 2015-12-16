Diane Kruger might be cheating on your tv boyfriend. With another tv boyfriend.

Carter Jackson, father of Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson, has pooh-poohed allegations that Joshua’s partner Diane Kruger was “wildly making out” with actor Norman Reedus (from The Walking Dead) in a New York bar in the early hours of Sunday.

[The picture above of Kruger and Reedus is a movie still, by the way.]

Mr Jackson Sr. likes Kruger, 39, so much that he’s actually stepped up to the plate to publicly defend her while his son, 37, is overseas.

Here’s what the New York Daily News is reporting happened on that fateful night:

Kruger and Reedus, 46, — who filmed the movie Sky earlier this year with Jackson — turned up at East Village bar 12th St Alehouse at 1:30am.

After ordering drinks and retiring to a back table, the pair became… amorous.

“They were laughing and having fun and then she just literally got out of her chair and straddled him and we were all like, ‘what the hell’,” said one stunned onlooker. “They were all over each other. She was a lot more aggressive than him.”

Definitely, trust barflies for this kind of information. They’re incredibly reliable.

Carter Jackson is reported to have told RadarOnline that his de facto daughter-in-law was just “having a good time in the village restaurant. Josh would probably chuckle”.

“Basically I think Diane has been a wonderful influence on Josh, so I wouldn’t say anything bad about her.”

Well said, dad.

We don’t know if Josh is indeed chuckling because he’s in the midst of a 21-day around-the-world trip, stopping most recently in the Philippines.

He and Kruger have been together since 2006.

Representatives for Reedus and Kruger have denied they were making out in a wild fashion. And you know Carter Jackson’s thoughts on the matter.