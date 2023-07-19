Our 5 theories about *those* suspicious Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods photos.

Another day, another lot of Kardashian-based theories that have users of the internet feeling like Nancy Drew.

This time, it's around the public reconciliation of former besties, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods. The two were papped grabbing dinner at a sushi restaurant in LA over the weekend, which is huge news for anyone who remembers the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that broke the universe.

Which one, you ask? That's fair. There have been approximately 250 Tristan Thompson cheating scandals. But this one, from 2019, involved Tristan — the then-partner of Khloé Kardashian — hooking up with Jordyn, who was his partner's sister's best friend.

It blew up, and Kylie and Jordyn famously fell out because, well, Jordyn was exiled by the entire, very powerful Kardashian family.

But now she's back, baby! The Nancy Drews of the world (including... me), simply cannot just revel in a good news story involving the rekindling of a longtime friendship, because as the people say: this has Kris Jenner's sneaky fingerprints alllll over it.

Here's what people think may REALLY be up with Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner.

They've been friends the whole time.

I mean, why not? We know Kylie's good at secrecy when she wants to be. She was always very coy about her and Travis Scott's relationship and she kept her entire first pregnancy on the down low until after daughter Stormi was born.

So she and Jordyn definitely could probably have stayed friends in a less public way.

Khloé and the 'third parent' commentary.

This is where we enter the mandatory 'what is Kris Jenner trying to hide?'-style theories!

Before this news broke, the most dominating Kardashian story of the time was Khloé Kardashian's comments about feeling like a third parent to her brother Rob's daughter Dream.

"I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream, I guess," Khloé said on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians, while also speaking about how she did not have a relationship with Dream's mother, Blac Chyna, who sued the family in 2017 for interfering with her contract at E!.

This story went gangbusters and Khloé complained about the story getting "twisted" with "clickbait headlines" on Instagram.

The following day, the Kylie and Jordyn pics blew any of those lingering headlines out of the water.

Those headlines are now, once again, dredging up drama she has with a 25-year-old over a man who has disrespected her repeatedly, but hey! Weirder things have happened!

Kylie has something new to promote.

This isn't even a theory.

She actually does.

Kylie shared on Instagram that she is launching a "top secret project" soon and invited fans to sign up to trial it.

Nancy Drew doesn't mess around, uncovering that Kylie filed to trademark something called 'Stanly', an app for fans.

Tristan is about to re-enter the fray... again.

When the trailer for The Kardashians season three dropped, fans were annoyed about the teased re-appearance of Tristan on the show.

He hasn't emerged so far in the first eight episodes, but fans KNOW he's coming because there are only 10 eps in the whole season.

Showing Kylie publicly re-embrace Jordyn, who really went through it at the hands of her sisters because of Tristan, before that happens might soften the criticism for Tristan if he is about to become a big character in the Kardashian machine again.

Let bygones be bygones, etc.

An actually interesting The Kardashians storyline.

Sorry to Kendall and her love of horse riding, but we need a little drama injected next season!

Khloé just had some really good motivational quotes to share.

This is obviously just Kylie doing her sister a solid, because Khloé had earlier gone down a Pinterest rabbit hole and found some truly incredible quotes she wanted to get maximum eyes on.

She posted them directly after the Kylie and Jordyn pics were published, for absolutely everyone who rushed to her IG to see:

You tell 'em, Khlo.

Feature image: Getty/Instagram.