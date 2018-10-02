JonBenet Ramsey was murdered 22 years ago. Now a woman claims to have solved the case.

On December 26, 1996, JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colorado.

She was just six years old.

Although many people have become persons of interest in the case over the past 22 years, no one has ever been charged with her murder.

The case continues to baffle police and the public continues to have an almost grotesque fascination with the little girl’s murder.

But now a woman on Twitter has cracked the case.

Yep, she’s apparently managed to do what countless qualified investigators have failed to do despite their years of experience. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The woman, who goes by the Twitter name karma pElise, recently went viral after sharing her theories on the case.

“You have a 4.0 GPA? That’s cute. I’ve solved the JonBenet Ramsey case over 600 times,” she began.

The completely unqualified detective then went on to explain that she believes JonBenet’s older brother, Burke Ramsey, was responsible for her death.

The Twitter user alleges Burke killed his little sister after she stole some pineapple out of his bowl.

“It’s suspected that he hit her on the head with a flashlight and broke her skull after she stole a piece of pineapple he was eating. They found some in her stomach during the autopsy,” she detailed in one tweet.

The internet sleuth explains that Burke looked “super suspicious” during his Dr Phil interview and even “panicked” when they showed him a photo of the pineapple.

She also mentions that JonBenet was found in a hidden room that only a resident of the house would know about, and that a flashlight owned by the family may have been the murder weapon.

At no stage does anyone point out to karma pElise that all of these theories have been well-documented before, most recently on CBS’s documentary The Case of JonBenet.

Or that Burke was on that episode of Dr Phil as Dr Phil was interrogating him because he has always been the main suspect in the case.

Because that would mean looking at facts and, erm, evidence.

Anywho, the Twitter thread has been shared over 37,000 times and many people have chipped in with their own theories.

“The sex offender on the street did it but the parents thought the son did it and tried to cover it up so the case got confused,” one person commented.

“I always wondered about the evidence of sexual assault tho, I don’t think mom and dad were 100% innocent either. The whole family knew what happened and covered it up together,” someone else added.

The fact that this tweet about *cough* nothing *cough* has gone viral proves that we’ll never stop wondering what happened to little JonBenet Ramsey.

