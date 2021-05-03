Would you rather tell a roomful of people your favourite sex position, or your salary?

Money. It's a particularly intimate topic.

Sitting alongside topics like sex, politics, and religion on the "do not talk about" scale, it's no wonder that only 62 per cent of young Aussies feel comfortable speaking about finances with their partner.

Watch: 5 money lessons your parents told you, that you should probably forget... Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But, when couples are likely to argue about money on average, twice a month, it's pretty important you get your partner across your financial situation to future-proof your relationship.

This week on the final episode of Mamamia's money podcast, What the Finance, Financial expert, Melissa Browne and actress, Pallavi Sharda chat all things love and money.

So, no matter what stage you're at in your relationship, here are our four biggest takeaways from the ep.

What the f*ck is Sexually Transmitted Debt?

Put simply, Sexually Transmitted Debt is debt that you receive as a result of being in a relationship. Pretty broad, right?

Director of Vulnerable Customers and Financial resilience at Westpac, Catherine Fitzpatrick says, "it's a bit like financial infidelity."

"A partner might rack up some debt and you get settled with it. If you have a joint credit card or you get coerced into taking out a loan that isn't for your benefit then you might end up having to pay that back when you didn't have anything to do with it," she says.

It could also be a result of rental loss in the case of a sudden break up or phone bills that have been registered in one partner's name, but, Catherine warns that Sexually Transmitted Debt can be a slippery slope to financial abuse.

Listen to host, Melissa Browne chat with Pallavi Sharda about Sexually Transmitted Debt on What the Finance. Post continues below.

Which leads us to...

How early is too early to bring up money?

Finding the right time to bring up money while dating is a delicate balancing act.

Bring it up too early and you look like a money-obsessed control freak (just me?), but bring it up too late and you've sentenced yourself to a life of secrecy and financial silence.

"I actually think there's a way to bring it up early, and that's with curiosity and not judgement," Melissa says.