10 days after his passing, Johnny Ruffo's girlfriend has shared a tribute.

Tahnee Sims has shared a tribute to her long-time partner Johnny Ruffo, nine days after he died of brain cancer at age 35.

Sims has shared a video montage showing many candid, fun and beautiful moments in their relationship, like walking on the beach, relaxing in hot pools and playing in snow.

"A forever love," she captioned the video, which featured a cover of the song 'Always Remember Us This Way' from A Star Is Born.

Ruffo and Sims met at a dance studio in 2015. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and underwent surgery to remove a tumour. Two years later, he revealed his cancer was in remission.

In 2020, he shared the tragic news his brain cancer had returned and two years later, confirmed it was terminal.

In 2015, Ruffo told The Project how Sims rushed him to the emergency room after he began to slur his sentences and "jumble up his words" while experiencing a migraine.

Doctors then discovered he had a 7cm brain tumour.

"The surgeon said if I hadn't gone to the hospital that night, I would have died in my sleep that night," he said.

"It's just sheer luck that I went in when I did otherwise I wouldn't be here."

Sims also faced the extremely difficult task of signing the consent form that allowed doctors to remove Ruffo's tumour.

After waiting with him for eight hours in the emergency waiting room, Tahnee was told to go home and return the next day. But when Johnny slipped into a coma at 6am the next day, further testing showed he needed emergency surgery.

"I've got no family here, she’s the only person I have here so she had to sign off to do the operation," he told The Project.

"The surgeon said to her there was a one in 20 chance I would die from the operation. She was quite torn up about it."

Throughout his years of treatment and remission, Ruffo shared his love and appreciation for Sims in practically every interview.

While his treatment and recovery was difficult, Ruffo told TV Week their secret to success was laughter.

"We just have fun. We make each other laugh so much. You know that gut-wrenching laugh with tears coming from your eyes?

"We argue and fight just like every other couple, but we make up too."

Speaking again with Bickmore on The Project last year, Ruffo said of Sims: "What plays in my head a lot is, I hate to say this, how hard it may be for her if something does happen to me.

"So, it's something that I don't want to think about. It just gets me a little bit emotional about it because I know at some point something will happen, whether it's, you know, a month from now or 10 years from now or 20 years."

He continued to praise her in one of his final media interviews earlier this year, with Perth radio station Youth Jam.

"She's remarkable. I can't give her enough kudos for how amazing she's been and how much I've been able to lean on her for support," he said,

"I honestly do not know how she's done it. Sometimes I feel like she's gone through a harder time than me because she's had to go through everything with me – minus the actual chemo – but she’s also had to deal with me, my ups and downs and being a d***head."

He said he could not thank her enough.

"I'm sorry, I’m at a loss for words over how incredible she has been. To me and for me."

Ruffo died with Sims and the rest of his family by his side at a Sydney hospital on November 10, more than six years after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

His loved ones initially confirmed the news via his Instagram page.

"It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny. Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses and doctors," they said in a statement.

"He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.

"We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy."

Feature image: Instagram @tahneesims.