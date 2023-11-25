'I will miss every single thing about John.' Johnny Ruffo's loved ones bid farewell.

Loved ones have honoured the life of actor Johnny Ruffo this weekend at a memorial service held in Perth, Western Australia.

The Home and Away star died peacefully earlier this month at a Sydney hospital, aged 35, following a long battle with brain cancer.

Over the weekend, 500 people went to Balcatta Senior High School to pay their respects and remember the life of Ruffo — among them, the actor's girlfriend, Tahnee Sims, who delivered an emotional speech to farewell her "soulmate".

In it, she made clear just how special Ruffo was, recalling how the actor had kept his sense of humour during his final days and his "big cheeky grin" that "had brightened even the darkest of days".

Sims also recalled the moment she found out about his cancer, four years into their romance.

"[The cancer diagnosis] made it very clear why the universe had brought them together sooner," she said, as reported by The West Australian.

"There wasn't going to be a later."

She continued, "I know that not everyone gets to experience that kind of love, which is why I will be forever grateful.

"John liked to say I was his guardian angel. But I think soulmate is more accurate. Everything I gave, he gave back tenfold. And more often than not he was my source of strength and courage."

Sims remembered what it was like to watch Ruffo remain positive, even as he suffered from cancer.

"For six and a half years I watched him go through a hideous cancer diagnosis, dealing with setback after setback, and still act with courage and gratitude right to the very end," she said to the teary crowd.

"I will miss every single thing about John. Mostly I will miss the way he always managed to make me laugh, no matter the occasion or how inappropriate the joke... until we meet again John, I love you."

Tahnee Sims honoured the life of Johnny Ruffo during his funeral on Saturday, following his long battle with brain cancer. Image: Instagram @tahneesims.

Ruffo's Home and Away co-stars also paid their respects, including Lynne McGranger, who recalled the actor's humility and sense of humour during a moving eulogy.

"Those closest to him knew that he'd spent his entire life working towards that moment," she said. "He had a softness to him that kept him grounded, humble. He was an empathetic and caring friend to so many as well as such an incredible fighter."

Ruffo's brother Michael also remembered his brother fondly, saying, "John never changed from the day he was born until the day he said goodbye. That's why he was so special.

"You will be in our memories forever and the way you impacted on all our lives goes to show how selfless and caring you really were. I will love you forever."

The actor died on November 10 with his family and his partner by his side.

After developing painful migraines that caused him to see a specialist in 2017, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. That same year, Ruffo was rushed to surgery where he had a 7cm tumour surgically removed from his frontal lobe, before undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Ruffo went into remission months after his initial diagnosis in 2017, but in November 2020, the disease returned.

In August 2022, he confirmed his brain cancer diagnosis was terminal.

Ruffo found fame after auditioning for the third season of The X Factor Australia in 2011 at just 23 years old, where he won the hearts of Australia.

Afterwards, he turned to acting, playing fan favourite Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013 to 2016.

Feature Image: Instagram @tahneesims.