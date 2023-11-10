Johnny Ruffo has died, aged 35.

Australian actor and singer Johnny Ruffo has passed away aged 35, six years after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

His loved ones confirmed the news via his Instagram page.

"It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny. Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses and doctors," they said.

"He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.



"We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy."

Watch: Johnny Ruffo shares his story. Post continues below.

In 2011, a then 23-year-old Ruffo was a contestant on X Factor Australia where he won the hearts of the audience.

Soon afterwards he turned to acting, playing fan favourite Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013 to 2016.

Then in 2017, Ruffo shared that he had undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour. A week later, he announced he had been diagnosed with brain cancer and would be starting aggressive treatment. He was given the temporary all-clear from doctors, but in 2020, he was told the cancer had returned.

Speaking with Carrie Bickmore on The Project last year, Ruffo said about his partner Tahnee: "You can only imagine how difficult it's been for her. What plays in my head a lot is, I hate to say this, how hard it may be for her if something does happen to me. It's something that I don't want to think about. It gets me a little bit emotional."

Reflecting on her support, he said: "She knows how much I appreciate what she's done."

In his memoir No Finish Line, Ruffo said: "One of the saddest things about cancer is that even though it can feel like an isolating experience and that you're the only victim, you quickly learn that it's actually quite a large club that nobody asked to be part of."

"When I was faced with my diagnosis and ultimately given the choice to fight or not to fight, I instantly knew I wanted to fight for Tahnee, for my family and for the right to LIVE," he wrote.

"Cancer is a battle of the mind, the body, and the spirit. Every day, I've found that identifying just one thing worth fighting for can give me the strength needed to pull my chin up and attack the day. By revisiting past wins, losses, and moments with particular people in my life, I realised that before cancer, I had already been on quite the journey.

"My battle with cancer is a story worth telling, but so is my life before. If the one thing cancer allows me to do is make someone else find their fight, well, that's good enough for me."

Feature Image: Getty.