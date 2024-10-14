Two brothers were tragically killed. Then one of their wives made an announcement at their funeral.

On August 29, 2024 Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew decided to take an evening bike ride together near their hometown in Salem County, New Jersey.

The two siblings were back home to attend their sister's wedding, where they were set to be groomsmen and their eldest sister, the maid of honour. All was set for a beautiful wedding on Friday August 30.

The night before the big day, the two set out on their evening ride, but little did they know, it was the last thing they would ever do.

The Gaudreau family. Image: Instagram/kgaudreau13

Just after 8pm, Johnny and Matthew were cycling on Country Route 551 North, when an alleged drunk driver attempted to overtake another car and hit the brothers, killing them both.

In an instant, a happy family occasion was turned upside down, and the bride-to-be went from planning her dream wedding to her brothers' funerals in just one night.

Who were Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau?

Both brothers had been notable hockey players at Boston College.

While in college, Johnny won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 which is a recognition given to the best college hockey player and after graduating was drafted by the Calgary Flames. He was known during his career as "Johnny Hockey" and eventually signed a contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.

Matthew graduated in 2017 and played for several minor league teams including Worcester Railers in 2022. According to Elite Prospects he also worked as the head coach for their high school team Gloucester Catholic High in New Jersey.

The Columbus Blue Jackets shared a statement to X on August 30, following the boys' deaths.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

Johnny Gaudreau #13 and Matthew Gaudreau #21 of the Boston College Eagles celebrate after the Eagles beat the Northeastern University Huskies. Image: Getty

The brothers also had happy personal lives. Johnny was married to Meredith Gaudreau and the couple shared two children, a daughter named Noa and son named Johnny.

Matthew was also married, for three years to Madeline Gaudreau.

According to Us Weekly, during the funeral speeches, the brother's wives revealed an even more tragic detail about their passing.

A wedding speech breaks hearts everywhere.

On September 9, hundreds gathered to remember Johnny and Matthew at their funeral at St. Mary Magdalen Church.

Matthew's wife Madeline was there, and it turns out that she was pregnant, due to be expecting her first child with her husband. They had already decided to name their unborn baby Tripp.

Then, in a moving speech, Johnny's wife Meredith celebrated his legacy and revealed that she, too, was expecting a baby, their third together.

"I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby, a total surprise, but again John was beaming and so excited," she said.

"I was so nervous because this was, again, a total surprise, but his reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me, even though I was driving the car."

Onlookers were brought to tears as they thought about the two babies who would never get to meet their fathers.

Johnny Gaudreau with wife Meredith Gaudreau and their daughter. Image: meredithgaudreau_

Shortly after, Matthew's wife, Madeline made a similar statement. The couple had previously announced they were expecting their first child together back in June.

"The moment we found out about our son, Tripp, it consumed him every day," Madeline said, "He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John. I will never forget the tears he had in his eyes when we first heard Tripp's heartbeat."

A month after the funeral, Madeline shared a series of photos from her heaven-themed baby shower on Instagram, including an image of the event signage that read 'Welcome to our baby shower. Matty and Madeline'.

"Baby Shower of my Dreams 🤍🕊️," Madeline wrote in a caption, "Thank you @gabriellevasaturo for hosting. @bitesizedsis you're amazing, my husband would have loved all the balloons. The way you were able to tie in my husband brought instant tears when I walked in."

Madeline Gaudreau at her baby shower. Image; Instagram/kgaudreau13

She continued, "All my friends and family, nothing [will] bring his dad back, [or] Uncle John back, but I am glad he has so many amazing people around him to remind him how amazing they were 💙."

John and Matthew's little sister, Katie also shared some beautiful photos to her Instagram and acknowledged her dear brothers that were missing on the day, writing, "Felt the love from your Daddy and Uncle John today. We love you Tripp Matthew."

What happened to the driver?

According to The Colombus Dispatch, new evidence in the case against the driver, Sean M. Higgins showed that his blood alcohol level was "0.087, over the legal limit of 0.08". The prosecutor Jonathan Flynn also alleged that Higgins admitted to drinking while driving the Jeep on the day of the accident.

Higgins was charged with two counts of death by auto and arrested, and his next court date will be on October 15.

Matthew's wife Madeline has been vocal about her thoughts on drink driving and made this statement at his funeral.

"I urge everyone to never drink and drive, call a ride," she said, "Please do not put another family through this torture. The loss of Matty and John will leave a hole in the family, with his close friends, the community for eternity. However, their legacy will live on through the lives of everyone they touched, their kids, their wives, their parents, their siblings."

Feature image: Instagram.