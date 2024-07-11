Louise Hunt was allegedly murdered by her ex. Days before, she shared a haunting final message.

On Tuesday, BBC presenter John Hunt came home after work around 7pm. He returned to a devastating scene, with three members of his family fatally wounded inside their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

His daughter, Louise Hunt, just 25, was found alongside her mother Carol Hunt, 61 and sister Hannah, 28.

Police allege that they were victims of a horrific crossbow attack. They hunted down the alleged killer, Kyle Clifford, 26, who was found injured in a cemetery north of London. UK media outlets report that Mr Clifford was Louise’s ex-boyfriend.

The women could not be saved.

Leading up to the alleged murder, Louise published a haunting message.

Six days before her death, news.com.au reports that Louise re-tweeted a message about leaving bad relationships.

“I admire women who leave. (I don’t give a f**k) if you left after the first time or the 12th time I admire that s***!” it read.

“(I don’t give a f**k) if peopel called you dümb for 11 years but in the 12th year you decided (for) you was done.

“It takes A LOT of strength to break a tie. It takes A LOT of self love to choose (yourself).”

Since the incident, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that the alleged killer once served in the British army and that his brother is currently serving life in jail for murder.

"Following extensive inquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time," Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins said.

Shocked neighbours went to lay flowers near the scene of the attack.

"They were the loveliest, gentlest family," said Su Kehinde, who lives nearby.

"They were the meekest human beings. They did not deserve this. They were beautiful souls."

People in Britain do not need a licence to own a crossbow but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.

The new Labour Party government, which took office last week, said it would "swiftly consider" findings of a recently launched review into whether controls on owning crossbows should be tightened.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper would "look clearly, very carefully at what happened yesterday - devastating events - and she will take a view in the near future".

The weapon has been used in several high-profile crimes in recent years.

