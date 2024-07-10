On Tuesday night BBC presenter John Hunt arrived home at 7pm. He found his wife and daughters dying.

A mother and two daughters have been killed in an alleged domestic violence murder in England, that is making headlines around the world.

UK sport presenter John Hunt, a well known racing commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live, came home from work on Tuesday night just before 7pm to find his wife Carol Hunt, 61, and daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, fatally injured.

They'd been attacked with a crossbow inside their Hertfordshire home, and despite emergency services rushing to the scene, they couldn't be saved.

The Daily Mail is reporting the women were tied up, and that the attack also included "other weapons."

John Hunt with his wife Carol Hunt. Image: Facebook.

The couple have a third daughter who wasn't home at the time of the attack.

A major police hunt for their killer ended in the arrest of 26-year-old Kyle Clifford on Wednesday evening, who was found injured in a cemetery near his home in North London. British media is alleging he was Louise's ex-boyfriend.

The Mirror reports in the weeks before the triple-murder, Louise, who had been left distressed by the breakup, crashed her car into a telegraph pole.

Hannah Hunt (left) and Louise Hunt (right) were allegedly murdered on Tuesday night alongside their mother. Image: Facebook.

The BBC reports Clifford left the British army after a short period of service in 2022. He has also worked as a security guard.

He remains in hospital after being stretchered from the cemetery he was captured in. Police say no shots were fired, and they found him in an injured state. They escorted him to a major trauma centre.

Details about the women's lives are still filtering through, but one family friend has told Sky, "they were the loveliest, gentlest family".

"They were the meekest human beings. They did not deserve this. They were beautiful souls."

Louise owned a dog grooming business called Groom and Glow which she started during COVID, and ran out of the family home.

Her older sister Hannah owned a beauty business called Hannah Grace Aesthetics.

Alleged murderer Kyle Clifford was apprehended by police 24 hours later. Image: BBC.

In a note sent to staff at BBC Five Live, the corporation described the incident as "utterly devastating".

Hunt has worked for the BBC for three decades, and is the voice of racing on the network. He previously worked as a police officer.

"Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can," the email said.

Hunt's colleague, fellow presenter Mark Chapman made an emotional tribute to his friend at the start of the Euro 2024 pre-match show.

Through tears he told the camera it had been a "heartbreaking day".

"John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live sport team but to all of those who have worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries.

"On behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live sport, our love and thoughts and support are with John and his family."

