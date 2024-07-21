Joe Biden has pulled out of the US presidential race. This is everything that happens next.

US President Joe Biden has officially stepped aside as the Democratic presidential candidate.

The announcement was made today, with Biden sharing the news via X:

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

There had been reports that Biden was thinking "very seriously" about the calls to step aside, and that while isolating with COVID-19 he was doing some "soul searching". It comes after former US President Barack Obama and former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi both reportedly shared their concerns with Biden in private.

Biden, 81, had faced increasing pressure from heavyweights in his party to cede his position at the top of the ticket after a shoddy debate performance against former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee. His performance had raised fears about his age and ability to win in November.

The President had pushed back defiantly against those calls. As of recently, he had vowed "I am all in" the 2024 race.

His advisers even told CNN they have "had no discussions amongst themselves — or with Biden — about him dropping out of the presidential race".

So what happens now that Biden won't be running in the November election? We have all the answers for you below.

Is Joe Biden still the US President?

Yes, Biden only dropped out of the re-election race. Therefore, he will remain President until January 20, once the inauguration of the next President takes place.

There had been talk of Biden quitting the presidency altogether out of concerns for his health, however that does not appear to be what he intends to do.

If he steps down between now and January, Vice President Kamala Harris would be immediately elevated to the presidency.

Why did Joe Biden step down as the Democratic presidential candidate?

Biden shared his announcement from his Delaware beach house, where he is isolating with COVID-19. His announcement seemingly pointed to his plummeting approval ratings and the question of whether he could win the election for the Democrats. It's reported that White House staffers found out just minutes before the post went public.

Biden has said he will address the nation later this week in further detail.

Initially, Biden was steadfast he wouldn't step aside. But the chorus against him grew louder.

First there was his stumbling debate performance against Trump. Then the gaffe at NATO summit where he mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky as "President Putin". And during his solo news conference, Biden then mixed up the names of Vice President Harris and Trump.

In recent public events Biden had garbled his responses, and towards the end of his speeches, his answers would frequently trail off before he had completed his thoughts.

Factors that likely influenced Biden's decision to step down was his decreasing public approval ratings, the growing concern that he is too old for the job, and that he didn't have a strong chance of winning against Trump.

There had been reports that Biden was becoming "more receptive" to hearing arguments about leaving the race once his fellow Democrats suggested his legacy in US politics was at risk.

Who will be the Democratic presidential candidate now that Joe Biden has dropped out?

Current Vice President Kamala Harris is the most obvious pick for replacement, given her position in Biden's administration and also the fact she is known and recognisable to many Americans.

From a money perspective too, the fundraising dollars that the Biden campaign has managed to accumulate in the current election cycle would be allowed to transfer to the Vice President, if she took over the presidential candidate ticket.

On announcing his exit from the electoral race, Biden has given his 'nod' to Harris, endorsing her to take his place to run for America's highest office.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," he shared.

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.

"Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump."

Since the announcement Kamala Harris has confirmed that she is throwing her hat in the ring for President.

"I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," she said in a statement. "Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead."

This isn't to say though that there aren't other potential replacements.

Harris hasn't had the best approval ratings over the years she has been Vice President, meaning the Democrats might push for a different candidate who could bolster more popularity.

Additional names being thrown around include high-profile democrats such as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

At this stage, it appears that Democrat heavyweights intend to throw their support behind Harris, with the Clinton's endorsing her bid.

How has Joe Biden's family reacted to him stepping down?

Jill Biden has been right by her husband's side throughout his entire presidency, as well as his former bid for re-election.

She has not made a public statement since her husband pulled out of the race, but she did repost Biden's announcement with heart emojis online.

In recent weeks, there had been pressure on Jill to convince her husband to step aside, countless headlines reading: "The fault lies with Jill Biden for keeping Joe in the presidential race."

The idea was spurred from a 2021 Vogue cover profile that said Jill's role is "neither first lady nor professor but a key player in her husband's administration, a West Wing surrogate and policy advocate".

In a rally in Atlanta after that debate, Jill tried to booster confidence for her husband's capacity to lead.

"What you saw last night on the debate stage was Joe Biden — a president with integrity and character who told the truth and Donald Trump told lie after lie after lie. Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question! You knew all the facts!" she said to the crowd.

Jill added: "When he gets knocked down, Joe gets back up, and that's what we're doing today."

Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden Neal shared on social media, "I’m nothing but proud of my Pop."

She said that he embarked on his Presidency "with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction", adding "our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him."

How has Trump reacted to Joe Biden stepping down?

Trump has responded to the announcement that Biden is stepping down with a strongly-worded statement of his own.

Shared via Truth Social, he wrote, "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!"

Adding, "All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t."

He even stooped to call Biden "the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation."

Who will win the US election?

Ultimately, we will have to wait until the American people get to the ballot box and have their say. But if the polls are anything to go by — Trump is leading the race.

Despite an unprecedented criminal conviction, the Republican nominee is expected to win, according to US political commentators.

After the attempted assassination, a bloodied-faced Trump raised his fist and vowed to "fight". It's this image of perceived strength that is likely to further galvanize his fan base, as well as voters who were previously undecided.

But stranger things have happened — the possibility remains that the new Democratic presidential candidate could be America's next President.

