Jodie Lovell's partner locked her on a 10-storey balcony. Now she's dead.

Warning: this article contains distressing content.

Jodie Lovell was on holiday with her partner, Scott Minigle, the night she fell to her death, four years ago.

About half an hour before Jodie fell 10 storeys from Sydney's Hyatt Regency Hotel, Minigle had become angry with her, jealous over some text messages he'd seen on her phone.

Minigle told police the messages were from Jodie's former lover, and were "a bit suggestive".

"That's what stirred the pot," he said.

Wanting to read the text messages in full, Minigle locked the 45-year-old mother of two on the outside balcony of the high rise, leaving her "crying and distressed", Sutherland Local court heard.

According to court documents, Minigle detained his partner for "psychological gratification".

While she was outside, Minigle sent his own message to her ex. "If you don't leave Jodie alone you're f****d," he wrote, followed by a water pistol emoji.

About 20 minutes later, Minigle called the hotel reception, telling the operator he thought his girlfriend had jumped from the balcony. The last time he'd looked outside, he said, she was standing on a chair. Jodie's body was found on a level one rooftop.

Minigle was charged with one count of domestic violence-related taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain advantage. He pleaded guilty claiming he did so to enable her to "cool her heels", but said he didn't want to harm her.

He has not been charged over her death, and was committed to Sydney District Court for sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) — the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

