If someone else has broken both their legs, it doesn’t mean your broken arm doesn’t hurt.

This is the sentence that sums up the conversations Mamamia has had this week with those struggling financially thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone’s story is unique, and exists on a spectrum.

More than 1.3 million Australians are receiving unemployment benefits across the country, many for the first time.

But there are so many potholes, missteps and people falling through the cracks, which is expected of course, when the situation is so dire. But it’s the scale of hardships that’s so hard to comprehend, while some are panicking about their next meal, others are simply grieving for the house deposit they no longer have.

There are just so many stories.

From travel, to hospitality, to the arts – there are so many industries that’ve been decimated. Younger Australians and women have been hit the hardest because they are more likely to be employed in occupations and industries most affected by the response to COVID-19.

It’s estimated 1.1 million casuals alone have missed out on the government payments due to the restrictions on eligibility.

The three stories in this article are by no means the worst out there – but what they do is show the complexities of our current reality, which exist even for those that have qualified for a stimulus package.

Katie – retail.

“I’ve been rejected from JobKeeper from my retail job of 2.5 years because I have permanent employment elsewhere – even though I make much less than $750 at my other job.