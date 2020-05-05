The women in this story are known to Mamamia but all names have been changed for privacy reasons. The feature image used is a stock photo.
If someone else has broken both their legs, it doesn’t mean your broken arm doesn’t hurt.
This is the sentence that sums up the conversations Mamamia has had this week with those struggling financially thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone’s story is unique, and exists on a spectrum.
More than 1.3 million Australians are receiving unemployment benefits across the country, many for the first time.
But there are so many potholes, missteps and people falling through the cracks, which is expected of course, when the situation is so dire. But it’s the scale of hardships that’s so hard to comprehend, while some are panicking about their next meal, others are simply grieving for the house deposit they no longer have.
There are just so many stories.
From travel, to hospitality, to the arts – there are so many industries that’ve been decimated. Younger Australians and women have been hit the hardest because they are more likely to be employed in occupations and industries most affected by the response to COVID-19.
It’s estimated 1.1 million casuals alone have missed out on the government payments due to the restrictions on eligibility.
The three stories in this article are by no means the worst out there – but what they do is show the complexities of our current reality, which exist even for those that have qualified for a stimulus package.
Katie – retail.
“I’ve been rejected from JobKeeper from my retail job of 2.5 years because I have permanent employment elsewhere – even though I make much less than $750 at my other job.
Top Comments
Katie - you are still eligible for Jobkeeper, even if you have another job, unless you are receiving jobkeeper via that other job - every employee from a business (that is perm or 12 months + casual) *has* to receive it , or no one - having another job is not the criteria (again, unless you are already receiving Jobkeeper through that other job as you can only claim it once).
Lucy - speak to the ATO hotline for this type of thing - it may be your boss has just closed everything down and no-one is getting Jobkeeper (maybe they have had their own mental health issues to deal with over this? who knows), however if they are claiming it for some, they will be able to reinstate you (your boss) - the big issue is companies have to find the money in the first place to pay *all* staff, and can only then claim it back from the Gov - not everyone can afford to do that for all staff so have no option but to make some redundant and not pay them Jobkeeper - bank loans, despite what is being reported, are not guaranteed for any company to bridge the gap for JobKeeper payments and many businesses are having a very hard time trying to find the cash up front.
Carmel - PLEASE report your bosses to Fair Work Australia. They are taking the Michael out of you and it is not your responsibility to pay for equipment to do your job in this instance. You are not privileged to have a job where you are being employed with illegal conditions to be honest (such as working longer hours for less money - JobKeeper is very clear about that), and shouldn't be made to feel like you are.
People PLEASE contact Fair Work Australia and the ATO if you are at all unsure about your rights, there are many bad businesses out there taking advantage - as well as fair few lovely ones really trying hard to help their staff.
Carmel- your employers still have to cover your expenses, and they can’t make you use your own equipment. If they are exploiting the jobkeeper payment you can report them.