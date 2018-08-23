News
news

The government will pay you $15,000 to move to the Northern Territory and. Sign. Us. Up.

Erm, excuse us, we have a very important announcement to make.

You could literally be paid a couple of thousand dollars to move to the Northern Territory.

Yes, you could be PAID to live in the land of beautiful landscapes, warm weather and cheaper rent.

It sounds too good to be true, but Chief Minister Michael Gunner has revealed a ten year population growth strategy for the Northern Territory and it involves $13.8 million worth of incentives to get “high priority occupations” to make the move.

There’s a list of fifty jobs for people that are eligible, including chefs, early childcare workers, pilots and property managers.

But there’s a minor catch, you won’t get the big $15,000 straight away.

The government is offering families $7,000 to relocate, couples $6,000 and singles $3,000.

If you and your family stay for five years however, you’ll get $15,000 for committing to the (very worthy and easy) cause, plus a local benefit of $1250 to spend in the Northern Territory.

According to Nine, the government only needs 2600 people to make the move in order to restore the population growth stunt, so put on your akubra and apply immediately.

Watch us pack our bags and jet.

