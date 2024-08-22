'I'm calling it: Bennifer 2.0 was one big publicity stunt.'

Hello, and welcome to my off-brand TED Talk. We're gathered here today to talk about the so-called "break up" of one Jennifer Lopez and Benjamin Affleck.

Unless your wifi has been down for days, you will have heard that JLo filed for divorce from Ben earlier this week. But here's the thing... I don't think they were ever actually in a relationship. Well, no. I do think their initial relationship was real. But Bennifer 2.0? I don't buy it.

Yep, that's right: I think their entire marriage was a PR stunt that has simply run its course.

Let's look at the timing.

Bennifer 2.0 kicked off in the midst of a publicly tumultuous time for both Ben and Jen. As a refresher, the "couple" first reunited in May 2021, and the news set the internet alight.

"Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal," a source told E! News at the time.

"They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."﻿

By the end of May, the couple had already been on holiday together, and the rest, as they say, is history.

But let's add some context here. Jennifer was fresh out of a very messy relationship with her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The couple had gotten engaged in 2019, postponed the wedding twice due to COVID, and eventually split amid rumours that he had cheated on her with Southern Charm reality star Madison LeCroy. Around that time, reports were that JLo was in her 'Please Please Please' era, ie. — not wanting to date another person who would publicly humiliate her by cheating on her.

Meanwhile, two-time Academy Award winner Ben Affleck was keeping busy with work — 2021 marked the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League as well as Ridley Scott's The Last Duel — but his work was largely being overshadowed by headlines about his personal life. There was his pandemic romance with Ana de Armas, and of course, the memes. The many, many, memes.

Now, I'm not saying it's impossible that these two met back up and felt sparks fly. They're both extremely hot, and that would make sense! But you know what else makes sense? The idea that both of these A-list stars wanted to reclaim control of their respective public images, and regain control of the narrative. Beyond that, I'm also not the first person to question whether their relationship was real — this has been the topic of much speculation since news broke that they were back together.

Everybody loves nostalgia!

Let's say that after a few decades, these two were older, wiser, and on friendly terms. No hard feelings from that time JLo broke off her engagement from Ben just days before their wedding! Water under the bridge!

What better way to control the conversation around each of them as individuals than by... teaming up? Two A-listers getting back together is a huge story, regardless of whether you care about either of them individually. The power that each of them has as an individual is one thing, but Bennifer, as an entity, is the kind of relationship that leaves little oxygen in the room for any attention to be placed on their individual PR messes.

Even better, their public appearances and projects would also get an automatic boost from the other person's presence. One of the key components to spotting a PR relationship is that it's mutually beneficial to both parties — and there's no question they were stronger as a couple. You can't tell me that Ben and Jen weren't both benefitting from their relationship re-do!

"Celebrities are brands in and of themselves, and a PR relationship is just another way to market themselves, to appeal to more people if they have a project coming out," Sabrina Alexis Bendory, a New York City-based dating coach told Independent earlier this year.

"Being in a high-profile relationship is a good way to get people talking about them, and the more people talk about them, the more they're referencing the new project."

Another sign of a PR relationship? Constant paparazzi photos, and these two really delivered on that front, especially in the early days of Bennifer 2.0. And it wasn't just that they were photographed together; they were intentionally playing into our love for nostalgia and the idea of these two finally getting their fairytale "happily ever after" ending.

Need an example? Let's talk about this very specific paparazzi shot of Ben Affleck recreating the infamous moment from the 'Jenny From the Block' music video. I'm sorry, but you cannot tell me that wasn't staged!!! They knew what they were doing, and we were eating it up! Hell, I thought it was staged and even I loved it.

Mutually BENeficial... until it's not.

So, if it was all a PR stunt, why not stay together? Great question.

Essentially, I think Bennifer 2.0 just sort of... ran its course. JLo is kind of down bad in the press this year, what with her bizarre self-funded docu-project This Is Me... Now, the cancelled tour, the movies that aren't replicating the success of Hustlers... Perhaps Ben didn't want his star tarnished by her career missteps? After all, if a PR relationship is no longer mutually beneficial, why bother?

"But Jennifer was the one to file for divorce!"

I know, I know. And that's valid! But maybe Jennifer is getting ready to make a play for public goodwill. After all, a divorce can distract from any number of career failures, just like a new relationship can, right?

Here's the thing, though. Just because I think their relationship was a stunt doesn't mean I didn't enjoy it. After all, I love nostalgia as much as the next person. I love to be entertained, and they delivered!

And now it's over.

Do I care? Not really. But here I am, here you are, here we all are. If you're convinced, welcome. If you're not, I love that for you! You believe in love, and that can only be a good thing, right?

