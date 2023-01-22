Jinger Duggar Vuolo was raised in a 'cult-like' religion. She's grateful to finally be free.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo was just 10 years old when her family began filming for a documentary. Eventually, it would lead to the popular reality television series, 19 Kids and Counting, in which she and her family would star in from 2008 until 2015.

Now, at aged 29, she has shared the reality of growing up in an ultra-conservative family and argues she was raised on "harmful" Christian teachings.

"Fear was a huge part of my childhood," she explained to People earlier this week. "I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God. Music with drums, places I went or the wrong friendships could all bring harm."

The Duggar Family. Image: TLC.

Jinger was raised with her 18 other siblings, by her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The family were loyal followers of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

The organisation was created by disgraced minister Bill Gothard in 1961 and the conservative ministry includes teachings that rely on traditionalist Christian principles. Some could be considered extreme - but to Jinger, they were "based on fear and superstition".

On one occasion, she recalled having to partake in a family outing to play sports and feeling "terrified" she was defying God's will.

"I thought I could be killed in a car accident on the way because I didn't know if God wanted me to stay home and read my Bible instead," she shared.

The IBLP movement was led by Gothard until 2014 when over 30 women accused him of molestation and harassment. Part of the religion's teachings claimed women should serve their husbands. They also said followers of the organisation should shun dating and dancing.

"[Gothard's] teachings in a nutshell are based on fear and superstition and leave you in a place where you feel like, 'I don't know what God expects of me'," Jinger said. "The fear kept me crippled with anxiety. I was terrified of the outside world."

Things changed in 2017 when she released how "cult-like" the religion was.

"His teachings were so harmful, and I'm seeing more of the effects of that in the lives of my friends and people who grew up in that community with me," she explained. "There are a lot of cult-like tendencies."

Eventually Jinger left IBLP altogether, and whilst she is still a Christian, she says the world looks very different to her now. She married Jeremy Vuolo, and the pair share two children together; Felicity, aged four and Evangeline, aged two.

Image: Instagram @jingervuolo.

Aside from the strong conservative beliefs she was raised on, Jinger had the added difficulty of being in the public eye as a child.

"I think a lot of people do look into fame, and they think it's all beautiful, it's all wonderful, and yes, as I'm saying, there are tons of perks, but then, you also have to wrestle through a lot," she explained on the podcast Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall, in 2021.

"They can think, 'Oh, you don't wrestle with anything, you don't struggle with being depressed one day,' you know? Or, like, your day hasn't gone as you want, and how do you get through that?" she continued. "I think it's been more challenging for me personally to figure out how to move past that, and how to truly open up to people."

Not only did Jinger star in 19 Kids and Counting, she was also in Counting On with some of her sisters, until it was cancelled following their brother Josh Duggar's child pornography charges. In 2022, he was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison.

Following her brother's guilty verdict, Jinger addressed the sentencing on Instagram.

"We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children," she wrote. "We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian. When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself."

She added, "We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged."

Jinger told People that although the journey to get where she is has been emotionally exhausting, it has also been the "best thing I've ever done."

"I just feel every day I'm just so grateful to not be so bogged down by fear and superstition and thinking that God's out to get me," she said. "It has been so freeing."

Feature Image: Instagram.