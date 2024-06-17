Jimmy and Holly found love on-screen. Now they're expecting their first child.

We watched their love blossom on screen on The Bachelor Australia, and now, Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston have announced that they're expecting their first child.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, the couple looked elated as Holly cradled her growing baby bump in a white maxi dress.

Watch: Jimmy and Holly on Studio 10. Post continues below.

"COMING 2024!" they captioned the carousel.

Shortly after the announcement went live, fans and friends flocked to the comments to offer their congratulations.

"You're welcome," wrote The Bachelor Australia host, Osher Gunsberg.

Fellow Bachelor and father-of-two Matty J thought it would be best to offer some words of wisdom, writing: "Congrats guys... enjoy your last few months of freedom before you enter hell! Just kidding, parenting is great."

Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston's love story.

As we hit "like" on their announcement photos, we couldn't help but go down memory lane, because the two were total strangers to one another just three years ago.

Now, they're married and ready to start a family.

In 2021, Jimmy, a pilot hailing from Sydney's Northern Beaches, fronted reality show The Bachelor, hoping to find love. Despite many women vying for his heart, it was evident from the beginning that his eyes were set on Holly.

Holly, a marketing manager from New South Wales, fought to be the last woman standing and had to deal with petty drama and cattiness from fellow contestants during her time in the mansion.

After the finale aired, the pair quickly moved in together, and on their first anniversary, Jimmy got down on one knee and popped the question while on holiday in southern Italy.

Speaking to Stellar, Jimmy talked about the lengths he had to go through to try and keep the engagement news from leaking.

"I went in [to the jeweller] with my sister, I had a mask, sunnies and a hat on," he said.

"They opened the store up early for us. I just didn’t want to risk anyone leaking [the proposal plans] or anything."

Then, two years after the nation saw them fall in love on-screen, Jimmy and Holly tied the knot in a small ceremony at Jimmy's parents' Palm Beach home, before hosting a reception at Northern Beaches restaurant, Pasadena.

They became the sixth couple from Australia's The Bachelor franchise to marry, after Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, Sam Woods and Snezana Markoski, Matty J and Laura Byrne, Georgia Love and Lee Elliott and Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska.

Since coming off the show, Jimmy and Holly have found success in their own right.

Aside from their relationship going from strength to strength, they've travelled all over the world together thanks to their online series 100 Honeymoons which saw them visit places like Fiji, Hawaii, Europe and different destinations across Australia.

Now, they're embarking on a new chapter, one with little hands and feet.

Feature Image: Instagram.