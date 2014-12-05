Trouble in Duggar paradise.

Seems like the wholesome family is just like us…

There was always bound to be a few ups and downs in a family of 19 kids (and counting), but finally we have proof the Duggars are far from perfect.

Today, it appears that sisters Jessa and Jill Duggar may have some bad blood between them.

Jill, 23, who is expecting her first child with husband Derick Dillard in March, has unfollowed her younger sister Jessa, 22, and brother-in-law Ben Seewald on Twitter.

Gasp.

Considering that she follows all her other family members on social media the absence has been noted by fans of the usually tight-knit family.

It was particularly surprising as the sisters helped each other prepare for their respective wedding ceremonies, and seemed friendly on the show.

However, word on the street is the 'unfollow' was due to Jessa feeling her wedding announcement was overshadowed by Jill's pregnancy revelation, as both stories hit the press in the same week. Nothing like jealousy between sisters.

Others have speculated Jessa and Ben's tendency to overshare on social media has driven Jill to give them the cut from her follows list. Which we totally get.

It just goes to show that no matter how close or 'perfect' a family appear on TV, they've all got their problems. Turns out the Duggars might be just like the rest of us after all...

