News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Trouble in Duggar paradise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seems like the wholesome family is just like us…

There was always bound to be a few ups and downs in a family of 19 kids (and counting), but finally we have proof the Duggars are far from perfect.

Today, it appears that sisters Jessa and Jill Duggar may have some bad blood between them.

Jill, 23, who is expecting her first child with husband Derick Dillard in March, has unfollowed her younger sister Jessa, 22, and brother-in-law Ben Seewald on Twitter.

Gasp.

Considering that she follows all her other family members on social media the absence has been noted by fans of the usually tight-knit family.

It was particularly surprising as the sisters helped each other prepare for their respective wedding ceremonies, and seemed friendly on the show.

However, word on the street is the 'unfollow' was due to Jessa feeling her wedding announcement was overshadowed by Jill's pregnancy revelation, as both stories hit the press in the same week.  Nothing like jealousy between sisters.

Others have speculated Jessa and Ben's tendency to overshare on social media has driven Jill to give them the cut from her follows list. Which we totally get.

It just goes to show that no matter how close or 'perfect' a family appear on TV, they've all got their problems. Turns out the Duggars might be just like the rest of us after all...

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for more pictures of the Duggar family...

Want more? Try these:

The controversial reason the Duggars might be getting axed from TV.

So, Jessa Duggar had sex in the church she was married in.

Tags: relationships , celebrities , celebrity , entertainment , hot-right-now , pregnancy

Related Stories

Recommended