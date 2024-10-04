While Covid lockdowns taught us to never EVER take advantage of being able to hop on a plane and travel to a different state or country, one thing we still can't get past is the dreaded jet lag.

Nobody wants to arrive at their destination tired, foggy and unable to enjoy the first couple of days of their holiday. Then, returning home also jet lagged means you're basically an unproductive vegetable with zero energy and motivation to get back into reality. Ugh.

Sure, a quick Google search will give you some common tips on how to beat jet lag, like adjusting your internal clock, exercising the morning of your flight, taking a melatonin supplement and avoiding blue light. All of these are helpful — but not anywhere near 100 per cent jet lag-proof.

However, we've come across another lesser-known hack that may just do the trick…

According to Readers Digest, the in-flight food may be the problem behind your jet lag.

"Since you've been munching over the course of the hours-long flight, your system goes into overdrive in order to digest all of that fatty and salty food," the article reads. "As a result, you'll feel more groggy and tired than usual."

Yes, although in-flight meals have come a long way in recent times, unfortunately, they are still notorious for being lower in fibre and higher in sugar, salt and preservatives.

This combination not only contributes to jet lag, fatigue, headaches and brain fog, but is also probably the reason you may experience… digestive issues, too (read: bloating and gas).

Okay, so the obvious answer to avoiding all of this would be to skip the plane food entirely — although, this is easier said than done for long-haul flights. If you can, try to pack your own meals before you travel (according to aircraft guidelines, of course), or purchase fresh, healthy snacks at the airport before you board.

Plus, you can also hack your meals before and after your flight to avoid jet lag (and digestive issues). Focus on foods high in antioxidants, whole grains and nutrients instead of monching on heavy carbs, and if you can, try your best to avoid alcohol and coffee. (Sorry.)

And it goes without saying, stay hydrated!

Do you find plane food worsens your jet lag? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!