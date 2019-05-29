Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh. Married at First Sight’s Jessika Power just got a new lip tattoo and it says… Daddy.

Oh…

“Exhibit A as to why I shouldn’t be allowed to come to Melbourne,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

We have so many questions…

It’s believed the former reality star is now dating Suleiman ‘Sam’ Abdulrahim, who is based in Melbourne.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old told the Daily Mail that the pair had met through mutual friends,

“We met through mates and I’m enjoying getting to know him,” she said, adding that they were “just friends”.

2. Fans are convinced Laura Byrne and Matty J just let slip the sex of their first child.

Bachelor couple Laura Byrne and Matty J are just weeks away from welcoming their first child together and it’s safe to say fans are getting very excited.

Although the couple haven’t yet shared the sex of their baby, fans are convinced that Laura accidentally let slip the sex of their first child in an Instagram post today.

“I remember being given an assignment on Egypt in primary school and I sh*t you not, I spent a good fortnight thinking Egypt was pronounced ‘eggy-put’… sometimes I really hope this child takes after its Dad,” she wrote.

But according to one eagle-eyed follower, the post originally read “his dad” before being edited to “its dad”, leading the fan to speculate whether the couple are expecting a baby boy.

Either way, we can’t wait to meet the next baby Bachie.

3. “I feel blindsided, violated, angry.” Iggy Azalea’s furious response to her nude photo leak

Iggy Azalea, 28, has spoken about the naked photos of herself, which were outtakes from a photoshoot she did with GQ Magazine, that were leaked to the internet over the weekend.

“Today I’m a ball of negative emotions. I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things. Not solely because I did not consent to this — but also because of the vile way people have reacted,” she said in a statement on her Instagram and Twitter.

Azalea explained that many of the comments she has received were from men who were "sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body", which has made her "feel like throwing up".

"If you’ve ever been humiliated before in front of family & those you care about maybe you can relate to what I’m going through.

"It’s like a nuclear bomb that explodes and not only destroys you emotionally, but leaves a path of destruction in your personal life, effecting [sic] your relationships & people who matter most too [sic]."

The 'Fancy' singer continued: "I hadn’t seen other women’s covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print... I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period. It was my understanding BEFORE shooting, GQ do not print topless pictures."

"There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected."

The singer further shared that she would be deactivating her social media accounts to switch off for a while as she tries to recover from this hard time.

4. While high on drugs, Lamar Odom threatened to kill his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

When Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom announced their divorce in 2013, the Kardashian sister was honest about sharing there were many ups and downs in their marriage that not even her own family knew about.

Lamar Odom, 39, has now wrote a memoir, Darkness to Light, which details many of the dark times that occurred during their marriage, including the time he threatened to kill her while high on cocaine.

"Khloe came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her," Odom wrote, according to US Weekly. "‘What the f**k are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f**king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!’"

Khloe Kardashian then, according to Odom, ran upstairs to hide in their room before her husband apologised.

"I was embarrassed and ashamed. It was a new low for our relationship and my life… the most regrettable moment in a series of regrettable moments."

The couple were married from September 2009 to December 2016.

5. 'Blacklisted and broke.' The harsh reality of trying to find work after appearing on TV.

With a reality TV appearance comes a public profile and an increase in Instagram followers, but this does not always translate into financial success.

What you gain in followers and #sponsored activewear can be offset by a loss of a real-life job and money security.

Just ask Apollo Jackson, who we first met on Sophie Monk’s season of The Bachelorette.

He later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and now boasts an impressive 196,000 followers on the ‘gram, but that number has not translated into dollars.

“The last few months have challenged me intensely,” Apollo wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of his own inspirational quote.

“Works dried up, I’d had just 2 paying gigs this year, my phone, subscriptions both entertainment and work cut off for the last few months, my stage show I worked my ass off for 6 months on only sold 11 tickets so I had to cancel it."

You can read the full story right over here.