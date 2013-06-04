News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

books

Jessica Simpson's $8million house is up for sale - take a peek ...

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Simpson and hubby-to-be Eric Johnson are moving on up from their mansion to an even more mega space and have just listed their Beverly Hills home for $7.9 million. Perhaps the couple, who dropped nearly $12 million on Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's former estate, are leaving the 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home to make room for their growing family?

Check out the pics below of Jessica and Eric's house. Do you think her post-Lachey divorce mansion looks like it's worth $8 mill?

Exterior

Sotheby's

Other than 5 bedrooms and just as many bathrooms, the custom-built mansion has a media room, office, library and gym. The second floor master suite boasts French doors that open to a large deck overlooking the backyard.

Courtyard

Sotheby's

The stone courtyard is lit up at night by hundreds of lights and surrounded by lush greenery. The lot, which sits on a third of an acre of land, also has a swimming pool and a 2-car garage.

Entrance Foyer

Zillow

The two story, chandelier-clad foyer is the entryway to Jessica's shabby chic Hamptons-inspired home.

Nursery

Sotheby's

Baby Maxwell's pink and white nursery is topped off with crown molding and sweet wallpaper. We doubt she'll have to share a room with a new baby in their new 11,000-square-foot home.

Bathroom

Sotheby's

The master bathroom boasts a large porcelain soaking tub, double vanity and flat-screen TV.

Living Room

Zillow

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, custom hardwood floors, chandeliers, crown molding and a fireplace.

Like this? Want more?

Sign up for Today's Big Story
 

Kitchen

Zillow

The custom restaurant-style kitchen has double stoves and double ovens. The kitchen leads to a breakfast nook and then onto the stone courtyard.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended