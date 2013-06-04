Jessica Simpson's $8million house is up for sale - take a peek ...

Jessica Simpson and hubby-to-be Eric Johnson are moving on up from their mansion to an even more mega space and have just listed their Beverly Hills home for $7.9 million. Perhaps the couple, who dropped nearly $12 million on Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's former estate, are leaving the 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home to make room for their growing family?
Check out the pics below of Jessica and Eric's house. Do you think her post-Lachey divorce mansion looks like it's worth $8 mill?
Exterior
Sotheby's
Other than 5 bedrooms and just as many bathrooms, the custom-built mansion has a media room, office, library and gym. The second floor master suite boasts French doors that open to a large deck overlooking the backyard.
Courtyard
Sotheby's
The stone courtyard is lit up at night by hundreds of lights and surrounded by lush greenery. The lot, which sits on a third of an acre of land, also has a swimming pool and a 2-car garage.
Entrance Foyer
Zillow
The two story, chandelier-clad foyer is the entryway to Jessica's shabby chic Hamptons-inspired home.
Nursery
Sotheby's
Baby Maxwell's pink and white nursery is topped off with crown molding and sweet wallpaper. We doubt she'll have to share a room with a new baby in their new 11,000-square-foot home.
Bathroom
Sotheby's
The master bathroom boasts a large porcelain soaking tub, double vanity and flat-screen TV.
Living Room
Zillow
The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows, custom hardwood floors, chandeliers, crown molding and a fireplace.
Kitchen
Zillow
The custom restaurant-style kitchen has double stoves and double ovens. The kitchen leads to a breakfast nook and then onto the stone courtyard.