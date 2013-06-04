Jessica Simpson's $8million house is up for sale - take a peek ...

Jessica Simpson and hubby-to-be Eric Johnson are moving on up from their mansion to an even more mega space and have just listed their Beverly Hills home for $7.9 million. Perhaps the couple, who dropped nearly $12 million on Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's former estate, are leaving the 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home to make room for their growing family?

Check out the pics below of Jessica and Eric's house. Do you think her post-Lachey divorce mansion looks like it's worth $8 mill?