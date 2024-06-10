Jessica Alba and daughter Honor weren't seeing eye to eye. Now the look-alike pair are closer than ever.

Jessica Alba was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the early 2000s.

Now her focus is all things family — both in business with her booming baby products company, and at home with her three kids and husband.

While filming the first Fantastic Four movie, Alba met producer, now husband, Cash Warren.

She told Cosmopolitan: "He's not famous. He might be the one. It was kind of a love-at-first-sight thing, but I met him when I was dating someone else, so it started off as a friendship."

"The first week that we kind of got together, he gave me a note and signed it with a dollar sign because his name is Cash. It just said, 'I really, really like you.' And that was exactly how I felt at the time."

In 2008, Warren and Alba had their first daughter, Honor Marie Warren. Warren and Alba married shortly after in a secret ceremony. In the years to come, they would also welcome daughter Haven Garner Warren and son Hayes Alba Warren. Now 16 years on, their eldest daughter is stepping out into the spotlight. And she's a carbon copy of her mother.

Jessica Alba's daughter Honor Marie Warren.

This week, Alba's eldest daughter Honor turned 16.

Sharing a montage of photos from childhood to present day, Alba celebrated her daughter's birthday via an Instagram post, saying she was "crying" while writing the caption.

"It's the most tender feeling in the world being your mum. Your sweet but wise disposition from day one — only allowing those who you trust closest to you — is inspiring. You sniff out fake people like no other," Alba wrote.

"I along with daddy have grown tremendously alongside you as you have this beautiful quiet, healing energy that elevates us all. You are a powerhouse of a human and you are only 16! We are all so blessed my baby and I feel tremendously grateful for our relationship — for our bond. You chose me to be your mama baby girl, it has been the greatest gift my angel."

Alba's husband Cash Warren also did a tribute post for Honor, writing: "When I think about you, I fill up with the chin up chest out kind of pride. You get as excited to direct a short film as you do calculating the molar mass of a compound. Your beauty doesn't run skin deep. It radiates from your soul."

Alba regularly posts family photos on her socials with her three kids and husband in tow.

In recent years, Alba and Honor have been attending public events together, including the French Open, and various PR and red carpet events.

It turns out that Alba's highly successful baby products business The Honest Company was also inspired by her eldest child.

According to PEOPLE, when Alba was pregnant with Honor, she had a reaction to a baby detergent. Years later Alba then founded her company, which is focused on sustainable and eco-friendly baby care essentials.

Also speaking to PEOPLE in 2021, Alba said she and Honor go to therapy together often. Alba said she does it in a bid to "destigmatise" the practice.

"Honor was probably 11, and we were arguing all the time about dumb stuff. And I was like, 'I don't want to live like this. This is not fun.' I didn't want us to have a wedge between us," Alba explained during the interview.

"As her mother, when I say something, she's going to hear it as an argument or as me trying to control her. I wanted there to be someone who could explain things in a way I couldn't."

"What I said to Honor was, 'I want to be a better parent to you, and this is your forum to basically talk about everything that gets on your nerves that I do.'"

Alba continued the mother-daughter therapy tradition with her second daughter Haven.

Jessia Alba on parenting.

When it comes to raising her kids, Alba said the decision to step back from acting was the driving reason for the change.

"I had this real moment of, I want to live, and thrive, and spend as much time with this little person that I’m bringing into the world as possible and stay," she told Romper.

"So, my health matters. I want this little person to be healthy. And it's really freaking hard to be happy when you don't have your health. That's really what motivated me. My motivation was not like, 'Am I ever going to get hired again?' Frankly, I was at the top of my career."

Alba added that her kids had also expressed their desire to see more of their mum at home, amid her hectic filming schedule.

"I want my kids to feel seen and heard and valued, but I also have to put into consideration that they're kids and they don't necessarily have the skill set to be treated like an adult and to make those types of choices, so they still need a lot of guidance, and they still need boundaries."

Feature Image: Instagram @jessicaalba.