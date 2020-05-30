The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “She’s got her dad’s beautiful skin”: Jesinta Franklin opens up about baby Tallulah.

Jesinta and Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin welcomed their first child into the world back in Feburary. And despite it being a few months since then, the couple have kept all photos of baby Tallulah under wraps.

However, during an interview with The Morning Show on Thursday, Jesinta gave us a little insight into what their daughter is like.

She explained how the birth went, what Tallulah looks like and which partner she resembles more.

“The birth was actually so amazing,” Jesinta began.

“I was really lucky that I had a very quick 50-minute natural birth. The birth was such a beautiful moment for us.”

She then explained that their little girl has beautiful features and as of right now, she looks more like Buddy.

“She’s got a very thick crop of dark hair that sits naturally in a mohawk and from the day she was born I could put a bow in her hair if I wanted to, there’s that much hair.

“She looks exactly like me when I was a baby, but now that she’s getting a little bit older and she’s starting to make more expression I see so much of Buddy in her,” she explained.

“And she’s got her dad’s beautiful skin, obviously with his indigenous background, which I’m so grateful for.”

‘That was the one thing when I was pregnant. I was like, ‘I don’t care what she looks like I just hope she has your beautiful brown skin!’ So she’s got his beautiful complexion,” Jesinta shared.

2. Oh. Kylie Jenner has responded to claims she isn’t a legit billionaire.

Remember that time the internet lost its collective mind when Forbes magazine gave Kylie Jenner the title of youngest self-made billionaire?

Well now things are awkward because, apparently, she never was a billionaire and Forbes would like it back.

In a new story from the publication, Forbes alleges documents provided to them by the Kardashian/Jenner family (a.k.a momager Kris Jenner) were falsified, inflating the size and success of Kylie’s business amid the sale of Kylie Cosmetics to global beauty company Coty.

“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” they said.

“Forbes has recalculated Kylie’s net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire.”

Naturally, Kylie responded to the news on Twitter, writing, “What am I even waking up to… I thought this was a reputable site…”



When we watched Katy Perry’s epic episode of MasterChef Australia, she looked every bit her usual bubbly, confident persona.

In a new interview, the US singer has spoken about her experience with mental illness following a career setback.

Speaking to Channel Seven’s The Morning Show, the 35-year-old said the flop of her 2017 album Witness affected her mental health.

“Coming out of Witness, which was my last album, I became very upset and clinically depressed,” the mum-to-be said.

“I became very insecure and had to go on a journey, both emotionally, spiritually, and psychologically to understand why I relied so much on validation. I had to realise that everything related to my career isn’t all of what life is, it’s just a part of who I am.”

Words to live by from the Grammy-nominated artist who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom.

4. A new documentary suggests ‘foul play’ may have been involved in Brittany Murphy’s death.

When actress Brittany Murphy passed away in 2009, it left Hollywood in disbelief.

Having starred in classic films like Clueless, 8 Mile and Girl, Interrupted, the 32-year-old's death was felt by fans around the world.

At the time, the Los Angeles County coroner said it was ruled accidental and determined to have been caused by a combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and "multiple drug intoxication". But more than a decade on, questions around foul play are being asked following the release of a new documentary.

The documentary called Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery aired this week and focuses on the death of her husband Simon Monjack only months later under similar circumstances, and the role her mother, Sharon Murphy allegedly played in it all.

A press release for the doco reads:

"Brittany Murphy is a rising star who had it all, beauty, fame, and success ... but she also had secrets. When she is found dead in her Los Angeles home at just 32 years old, Hollywood and legions of fans are left in disbelief. While her autopsy reveals that she died of natural causes, many believe foul play is involved."

"Then, within months, Monjack perishes under strikingly similarly circumstances -- in the same bed he and Brittany once shared, only this time, allegedly with Brittany's mother sleeping beside him. In an exclusive final interview, the late Angelo Bertolotti, Brittany's father, casts doubt on the conclusion that she died of natural causes and reveals bizarre allegations against other family members."

The documentary can currently be streamed for free on the Discovery ID site.

5. Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' ultra private relationship.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of Hollywood’s most notoriously private couples.

The actors have been married going on five years and have two young children together. Yet, they’re rarely photographed together and definitely aren’t sharing TikTok dance videos on Instagram like other famous parents in isolation. (Kunis doesn’t even have an Instagram account.)

That said, their relationship story reads like a plot line straight from a movie. Specifically, their movies No Strings Attached and Friends With Benefits.

From meeting as teenagers and having their first kiss televised, to the relationship breakups that led them to each other, keep scrolling for a deep dive into Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ ultra private relationship.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and That 70s Show.

Like most celebrity couples, Kutcher and Kunis (which sounds like it should be the name of their own show) met at work on the 1998 TV series That 70s Show.

Their characters Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso were an on-screen couple – as Kutcher said in a 2017 interview on The Howard Stern Show, their “first kiss was memorialised on a TV show.” (You can watch the very scene below.)

Both have always said there was nothing going on between them while they were working together.

“I say this not as a joke, but [he] literally did my chemistry homework. I thought he was fine, he was a nice guy, we worked together and sometimes he’d drop off at home,” Kunis, 36, told NBC’s Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist in 2018.

Read more about how their relationship evolved here.

Feature image: Instagram/@jesinta_franklin

