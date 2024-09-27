Jeremy Allen White is chef's kissing his co-star, and the backstory is complicated.

Chef's kiss? More like, who is this chef kissing??

The Bear's resident stressy chefy Jeremy Allen White has been spotted kissing his co-star.

And no, despite the months of rumours (and my own personal manifestations), it isn't Ayo Edebiri.

It's the actress who plays his on-screen on-off girlfriend, Molly Gordon.

The Bear actors were photographed kissing on the lips and hugging in Los Angeles in photos obtained by PEOPLE.

Yes chef, indeed.

White plays Carmy in the series, a perpetually frazzled chef launching a fancy restaurant in Chicago, as Gordon portrays Carmy's childhood sweetheart Claire and sometimes girlfriend.

Now kiss!!!! Image: Getty.

So what is this smooch all about? Are they dating or is it just a friend kiss?

Look, I'm all for kissing my friends but there is a real intimacy in a closed-eye kiss that does feel rather romantic.

White is no stranger to being friendly with his female co-stars away from work, but his eyes are firmly closed in this kiss.

It would just be a bit weird if this was just his mate, right??

There's also a casualness in this kiss, as White balances two packets of cigarettes in one hand around Gordon's waist. To me, this suggests this is perhaps one of many routine kissies between the on-screen lovers.

I say, it's on!! It's so on!!

It's as if they've done this before! Image: Disney+.

But there's one small issue.

White was apparently dating a completely different famous woman mere months ago.

White and pop star Rosaliá never confirmed they split up. They also never confirmed they were ever together but that is beside the point!!!

The reported couple were first seen exhibiting some major PDA together in October 2023 and were seen again as recently as July 2024.

Gordon's dating history is rather low-key as the only person I could dig up that she's been briefly romantically linked to was her Theater Camp codirector, Nick Lieberman.

White has a famously complicated dating profile, as he was previously married to fellow actor Addison Timlin in 2019, they welcomed two kids together before she filed for divorce in May 2023.

Could the third time be a charm with Jeremy and Molly? And will The Bear survive if their romance fizzles out or blows up in their beautiful faces?

Either way, season four of The Bear just got verrrrrry interesting.

Feature image: Getty.