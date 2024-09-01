Jennifer Lopez's first Instagram after splitting from Ben Affleck says everything.

Jennifer Lopez has officially entered her post-Bennifer 2.0 era, and if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by, she’s doing just fine, thank you very much. In fact, she’s thriving.

After filing for divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this month, JLo took a brief hiatus from her usual promo posts to give us what we’ve all been waiting for — a non-ad Instagram update that says, "JLo's back, baby, and this isn't her first rodeo".

Image: Instagram

On August 31, the queen of reinvention posted 16 photos that could easily be mistaken for a "How to Live Your Best Life After a Breakup" guide.

Kicking off with a selfie that’s peak JLo — black turtleneck, high ponytail, that signature glow — the post quickly transitioned into what can only be described as a mood board for moving on. And the caption? "Oh, it was a summer."

Oh, Jenny. Understatement of the year.

The second image in the carousel features a quote that reads, "Everything is unfolding in divine order," which is basically Instagram code for, "I’m not bitter, I’m better".

Image: Instagram

But the pièce de résistance? A shirt with the words, "She’s in bloom and unbothered/ out of reach and at peace". It’s like she’s bottled up the essence of every rom-com she’s ever starred in and served it to us on a silver platter.

Move over, "Live, Laugh, Love", we’ve got a new mantra in town.

What’s truly impressive about this post is how JLo manages to address the elephant in the room without ever mentioning it.

There’s no dramatic statement about the divorce, no "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" redux. Instead, we get a curated glimpse into her summer that seems to say, "Life goes on, and it's pretty good without Ben... I mean, who?"

Image: Instagram

This post is significant for a couple of reasons. First, it’s her first real post since the world learned that Bennifer 2.0 had tragically — and perhaps predictably — come to an end.

Sure, she’s posted a couple of ads since the divorce news broke, but this is the one we’ve all been waiting for.

Second, it’s the first time she’s really acknowledged that, yes, this summer has been a bit of a rollercoaster, but she’s still here, looking fabulous, and clearly ready for whatever comes next.

Let’s rewind a little, shall we? In case you missed it (which, let’s be honest, you didn’t), JLo and Ben Affleck — aka Bennifer — sent the world into a collective frenzy when they rekindled their romance back in 2021.

Bennifer 2.0. Image: Getty.

It was as if someone had hit the nostalgia button, and suddenly we were all transported back to a time when low-rise jeans were cool and the movie Gigli was... well, let’s not talk about Gigli.

Their reunion gave millennials hope that maybe, just maybe, the one that got away could come back.

But alas, like so many things in Hollywood, it wasn’t meant to last. They went from house hunting to tour cancelling to divorce filing faster than you can say "Ain’t It Funny".

And now, here we are, analysing JLo’s every Instagram post for clues about her post-Bennifer life.

Image: Instagram

The divorce filing was a masterclass in understatement — no flashy lawyers, no drawn-out battles. JLo handled it herself, waiving spousal support and asking the judge to deny any claims from Ben.

And the timing? She filed on August 20, their second wedding anniversary. It was a clear, symbolic message: she’s ready to close this chapter for good.

And while some may be mourning the end of Bennifer 2.0, JLo is clearly not. If anything, she’s reminding us all that sometimes, the best way to move on is to embrace the chaos, throw on a killer outfit, and let the world know that you’re "in bloom and unbothered".



Image: Instagram

And we can’t forget Ben Affleck in all this. The man who brought us some of the most meme-worthy moments of the past few years is likely back to doing what he does best — brooding with a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

Affleck has always had a knack for turning even the simplest moments into meme gold, and this latest chapter in his life will likely be no different.

As for what’s next for Jenny From the Block, only time will tell. But if her latest post is anything to go by, she’s ready for whatever comes her way. She’s in bloom, unbothered, and as always, totally in control.

Feature image: Instagram.