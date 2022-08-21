An ambulance visit and missing guests: What we know about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 3-day wedding.

Almost two decades after their first engagement ended, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married in July.

Their wedding ceremony in Vegas in a "little chapel" couldn't have been more chill, along with the story JLo shared in her newsletter. Ben got dressed in a public toilet beforehand, while JLo wore a dress from an old film.

Sweet, yet understated, the pair alluded to the idea that they wanted something simple and to focus on their love instead.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another. Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30am in the tunnel of love with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with."

And then JLo and Affleck did a complete 180.

An understated celebration was thrown out the window, and in replacement was a three-day wedding celebration extravaganza - going right back to their Hollywood roots.

And this weekend, the extravaganza took place - a rehearsal dinner on Friday, a ceremony on Saturday and a barbeque on Sunday, followed by an extensive dress code, plenty of guests, some lush marques and a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress.

Here's what we know.

An ambulance was called ahead of the wedding.

Affleck's mother had to be taken to hospital after she fell off a dock at his Georgia home a day before the wedding.

According to Page Six, an ambulance was seen departing the actor's property with his mother taken to St Joseph Candler children's hospital in Savannah. The outlet reported that Affleck's mum fell and cut her leg.

The pair had their ceremony at Affleck's "plantation" home.

The ceremony officially took place at Afflecks' longtime Georgia home, described as "a remarkable re-creation of a Southern antebellum Greek Revival plantation home".

Affleck first purchased the sprawling 87-acre Riceboro estate in 2003 for US$7.11 million - the same time he was dating JLo. The property location was reportedly a "thriving rice plantation" known as the Hampton Pastures dating back to the pre-Civil War period.

For context, there were over 40,000 plantations in operation in 1860 in America's south, and nearly four million African-American slaves in the US.

It's quite a controversial move from Affleck and JLo, considering the backlash former celebrities have faced for following similar actions. Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wed at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. While at the time the couple didn't think much about marrying on a plantation, they have since regretted the decision.

"It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for," Reynolds told Fast Company. "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

In 2018, Affleck put the home up for sale, but later took it off the market and decided to keep it.

Certain people weren't in attendance at the wedding - including Jennifer Garner and Casey Affleck.

Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner didn't attend the wedding, although it's reported that their three children were in Georgia for the three-day event.

Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018 was reportedly invited to the wedding, but declined the invitation, citing a scheduling conflict.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won't be attending the wedding celebration, but she's been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing. There is nothing more important to her than her kids' happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with JLo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for."

As for Affleck's brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck, it appears he missed the ceremony as well. He was spotted in Los Angeles on the day of the event.

A source told PEOPLE that Casey didn't attend "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home".

Reflecting on their marriage, Lopez wrote in her newsletter that it was something both her and Affleck had dreamed about for a long time.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

She ended her newsletter by agreeing with the age-old saying "all you need is love".

"We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

