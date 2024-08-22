The next disaster press tour is coming.

Unless you live under a particularly distracting rock, you've probably seen the frenzy surrounding Blake Lively's movie It Ends With Us. Rumours of feuds and drama have plagued the promotional tour for weeks on end, but it looks like there might be another messy press tour on the horizon.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who announced their divorce just this week, are about to kick off the promo tour for their new film Unstoppable. I'm not kidding.

You feel that? That's a whole lot of awkward vibes washing over your body right now.

Things are about to get uncomfy on the red carpet. Image: Getty.

Yep, JLo and Affleck will most likely need to front the media next month for their movie Unstoppable, despite the fact that it just came out that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, after separating in April.

Unstoppable is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2024, before the film embarks on a limited theatrical run in December.

The project comes from Ben and Matt Damon's production company Artists Equity, with both of the Good Will Hunting writers signed on as producers on the film. For Lopez's part, she co-produced the project and also stars in the film.

And this isn't some low-key film, alongside Lopez, the movie stars the likes of Moonlight's Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle.

Jennifer Lopez stars in the Ben Affleck-produced movie, Unstoppable. Image: Artists Equity.

Unstoppable is an adaptation of the book Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion by Anthony Robles and Austin Murphy, a wrestling drama based on the true story of Robles. The film will chronicle how Robles was born without a right leg and had to overcome an abusive childhood to become a champion wrestler.

It sounds... like a damn good movie. It's the type of important film that you'd hope wouldn't be overshadowed by a petty media war between two exes, but given the public's appetite for drama, it seems like an inevitable.

According to the Daily Mail, an insider claims that producers on the movie are "pushing the two to appear together at the premiere in Toronto to create buzz on the film."

That sounds like a bad idea, but whatever!

Sadly, Lopez and Affleck have a history of creating movies together that bomb critically and commercially, such as 2003 movie Gigli and Jersey Girl the following year. Fingers crossed that Unstoppable breaks the Lopez-Affleck curse.

Feature image: Getty.