We're all a little bit JLo.

There's something I have to say, and it's quite important actually: I resonated with JLo's latest Instagram post.

The queen of love, miss Jennifer Lopez, recently filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after just two years of marriage.

She filed for divorce on a casual Tuesday (her second wedding anniversary, in fact) and chose not to release any statements about her fourth marriage coming to an end. Instead, she waited a couple weeks before hitting us with a classic break-up post.

With inspirational quote tiles, a shady caption, and #hotgirl selfies that would send any ex running for cover, JLo's message was clear: she's in her single girl era and she's loving it.

Me when I divorce Ben Affleck. Image: Instagram/@jenniferlopez.

"Everything is unfolding in divine order," one of several inspirational quotes read in her post. Because in case you were wondering, she's had a sensational summer, divorce and all.

Do you know who else would post something like that? Me. You, probably. I mean I don't know your vibe, but wouldn't we all?

As one viral tweet put it, "All women no matter income/age act the same on social media after that breakup."

I have many, many times in this life posted something unhinged to send a message to the universe via my own social media channels. Because who wouldn't want to convince the world they are thriving and doing 'oh so well' after leaving a loser in the dust?

And if you think I'm harsh for calling Ben Affleck a loser by proxy of this piece, please remember the time he divorced Jennifer Garner and got an enormous back tattoo of a phoenix rising from the ashes to symbolise his new found singledom.

"Am I supposed to be the ashes in this scenario?" Garner asked, in an interview with Vanity Fair.

So you can't really blame JLo for wanting the world to know she's doing incredibly well, thank you very much, in the wake of her latest heartbreak. Especially since JLo's entire brand is that she loves love and she's been mocked mercilessly for it over the course of their marriage.

She's been engaged six times, married four, divorced three, with another currently pending. And she didn't even sign a prenup before the latest marriage. Glorious, unhinged, happily in love, chaotic queen!

Single girl summer! Pop of red for the occasion! Image: Instagram/@jenniferlopez.

But all throughout her rekindled romance with Ben, JLo has somehow become the poster girl of cringe. People have mocked the star for her PDA and her gushy tributes to Ben in her Prime Video extravaganza The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Her public adoration of her partner and her unwavering belief that her dreams will come true makes her the bullseye of an easy target.

At the end of the day, though, she's just a girl who loves being in love and living for the hope of it all. And that's not a cool thing to admit, even for a Hollywood star.

But JLo knows the secret. Life is for living! Life is for getting loud! Life is for being cringe and having fun regardless!

Jennifer Lopez is the human equivalent of 'why be sad, when you can be glad?'

For all she's been through, JLo is still always serving face and loving love. You won't see this woman rattled by the bad, it's all good over here, baby!

And we can do that too. We don't have to be cynical, world-hating menaces all the time. Maybe I'm talking to myself there, who could say for sure.

I'm being so serious when I say I want to be more like JLo. Can you imagine attaining that level of serotonin? Her joie de vivre? We're all a little bit like JLo, but we can choose to be a lot like her if we want to.

Sometimes you can believe with wild abandon that everything is always going to work out for you, and to carry on with deranged optimism when it doesn't. Sometimes you can earnestly post a hot selfie with a targeted caption, and call it a day. It's truly okay to be a JLo in this crazy, mixed up world.

Feature Image: Instagram/@jenniferlopez.