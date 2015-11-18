News
Ultimate prankster Jennifer Lawrence walks out of an interview.

The video is for Prank It FWD, who donate $1 for every 1,000 views and every social mention and share tagged #PrankItFWD to DoSomething.org.

When Smosh‘s Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox decided to prank Jennifer Lawrence, they got a whole lot more than they bargained for.

The plan was for Hecox to interview the Hunger Games star as Padilla fed him lines via an ear piece, but Lawrence got a tip off and decided to out-prank the seasoned pranksters.

With a little help from her co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson and Dylan Miceli-Nelson, a Smosh fan who lives with muscular dystrophy, Lawrence managed to create one of the most cringe-worthy interviews we’ve seen in a while.

Watch it here (post continues after video):

When she isn’t on her smart phone, J.Law manages to be impressively humourless, ignoring some truly incredible Hunger Games-related gags.

Highlights include when she shoots Hecox in the face with a toy gun, tells him his hair smells awful and storms out with her diva flag flying high.

