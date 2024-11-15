Jennifer Lawrence knew she'd met her future husband when she asked herself these 3 questions.

She's fronted some of the biggest movies of the past two decades, but the private life of Jennifer Lawrence is one that, well… tends to stay private.

This year, it was confirmed by Vogue that the 34-year-old actress was pregnant with her second child.

Lawrence is already a mother to her two-year-old Cy, a child she shares with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

On a recent red carpet, Lawrence cradled her bump as walked in a stunning draped black gown.

But what do we actually know about the family life of one of Hollywood's biggest stars? Let's jump in.

Jennifer Lawrence's marriage to Cooke Maroney.

The Oscar-winning actress found her match in art gallerist Cooke Maroney, whom she got engaged to in early February 2019 before they got married in October 2019 at the Belcourt in Newport, Rhode Island.

When Maroney proposed, the actress joked on Chicken Shop Date about her immediate reaction.

"[It was] terrifying, but very, very exciting," she told Amelia Dimoldenberg. "I didn't say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, 'What? What? What?' And then going, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.'"

The two first crossed paths in early 2018 after they were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend.

After their engagement, Lawrence described Maroney in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight as "just the best person I've ever met in my whole life."

Cooke Maroney (left) with socialites Stavros Niarchos and art dealer Vladimir Roitfeld. Image: Getty.

In a podcast interview on Naked with Catt Sadler, she said she knew Maroney was "the one," by asking herself three basic questions.

"'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney," she said.

The couple maintains a notably private lifestyle, as they almost never walk red carpets or make public appearances together.

Lawrence did give a rare insight into their dynamic when speaking to Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine.

"Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world," she said about the 38-year-old.

"So when I'm working, I don't have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt."

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcome their first child, Cy.

In February 2022, Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their first child, a son named Cy. The name was chosen as a tribute to American painter Cy Twombly, one of Maroney's favorite artists.

Lawrence has been candid about her journey into motherhood, describing the profound impact it had on her life.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere," she told Vogue.

Watch Jennifer Lawrence predict her future. Post continues after video.

Jennifer Lawrence's second pregnancy.

In October 2024, at age 34, Lawrence announced she was expecting her second child with Maroney. The news was confirmed through Vogue magazine.

This week, Lawrence cradled her bump as she walked the red carpet for the documentary, Bread & Roses.

Jennifer Lawrence cradles her baby bump. Image: Getty.

Their son will be approximately three years old when the new baby arrives.

Jennifer Lawrence on how her expanding family has affected her career.

The Hunger Games star has long been candid about how being a parent has prompted her to be more selective with her on-screen roles, telling Interview Magazine, "Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?".

The actress has also become increasingly private over the years as she wants to protect her family from growing up under the spotlight.

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she previously told Vanity Fair.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

Feature image: Getty.