Long before Jennifer Garner dazzled us in Suddenly 30 and Valentine’s Day, she was a butt-kicking, sword-wielding action star.

You all remember her in Alias, right? Well, she was also Marvel’s saucy assassin Elektra in both 2003’s Daredevil and her 2005 spinoff Elektra.

Now, two decades after debuting the character, the 51-year-old is reprising her epic role in Deadpool 3 opposite Ryan Reynolds, The Hollywood Reporter reported.





“The Marvel Studios production is currently shooting, with Ryan Reynolds reprising his fan-favourite part of the fourth-wall-breaking Merc with a Mouth,” plus, “Hugh Jackman has come out of Marvel retirement to play Wolverine once again,” the publication said.

Due for release in May 2024, we don’t yet know the plot, but what we do know is that British actor Emma Corrin will be joining the Marvel fold as a new villain.

In a new interview with Glamour, Garner recalled the tricky task of getting into her iconic red Elektra costume for the earlier films.

"I had to be cut out of and sewn into the pleather pants every time I had to pee, and that was like a 45-minute undertaking. So I definitely held it in,” she said, adding that it came with a few synthetic additions, too.





“I had so many chicken-cutlet fake boobs in to make Elektra's boobs; I think there were three on each side of different sizes. And everything was pushed up and out."

The fear of busting out of her pleather costume was real, and it's giving us the sweats just hearing about it.

"I was just this close to a wardrobe malfunction at all times," she admitted. "There's not enough tape in the world to make this stuff safe."

Garner's return to our screens as Elektra might come as a surprise to diehard fans, given she hasn’t spoken so fondly of her tenure in the past.

Listen to this episode of The Spill. Article continues below.





In 2021, she told The Hollywood Reporter how she was disappointed primarily due to how Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige produced the films that followed her standalone flick.

"It’s such a shame, honestly, because once Kevin took over, everything there was elevated: the writing, the direction, the comedy inside of the stories they were telling. And I did not have that experience.”

But perhaps Feige’s refresh of the Marvel brand is exactly why she’s making her highly anticipated return – and we couldn’t be more excited.

Feature Image: Getty.