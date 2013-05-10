Jennifer Aniston's forehead is big news today.

1. Shock Horror! Jennifer Aniston is ageing! (Ever so slightly.)

HOW DARE SHE?

The interwebs has gone a little bonkers over Jennifer Aniston’s new advertising campaign for haircare company Living Proof. In the photos on Living Proof’s website, Jen’s face looks suspiciously smooth. Baby’s bottom smooth. But compared to close-ups of her face from recent red carpet events, Jen actually has some lines on her forehead. CALL THE AUTHORITIES.

So what’s worse: the internet shoving Jen’s (again – barely there) ageing in her face, or the fact that a company called ‘Living Proof’ felt they needed to smooth over a few little lines on the face of one of the most gorgeous women in the world? Sigh.

And in other recent photoshop disasters:

Katy Perry with two left hands

American Apparel photoshop original

American Apparel photoshop fail

Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine

Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo

Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine

Bikini legs photoshop fail

Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine

Chinese online fashion store extra long legs

Chinese online fashion store extra long legs

Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed

Demi Moore missing a hip

The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up

The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up

Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI

Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire

Hot dog fingers

This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body

Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero

Jennifer Anniston before and after

Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping

Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover

The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot

The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot

Karlie adding weight to a model

Another Karlie photoshop fail

Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back

Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers

Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine

Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine

Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine

Keira Knightly redone by Chanel

Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in

Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine

Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine

Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue

Lauren Graham missing her neck

Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs

Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on

Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine

Online shop model's levitating hand

Online shop photoshop fail

This model missing a limb

Online store photoshop fail

Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion

Prince William has suddenly got black hair

Rachel Bilson out of proportion

SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers

Suave body wash model has been

Jeans photoshop fail

Target ad with one too many arms

Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover

Victoria Secrets model missing thighs

VIntage Reserve photoshop fail

Vintage Reserve photoshop fail

Vogue cover model missing part of her arm

Walmart bikini painted on

Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed

Scarlett Johansson for D&G

This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?

Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.

When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2

Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?

On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...

Jessica Alba, is that you?

The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...

Mexico Vogue's March issue.

Where's her arm?

Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..

Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.

Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..

Do Leighton Meester's legs look stretched on this cover of SHOP?

2. Could Paris Jackson be moving in with her birth mum, Debbie Rowe? Click here for details

3. Keith Urban has been dumped.

By American Idol that is. (But we had you going there for a second, didn’t we?) Rumours are swirling (because apparently rumours ‘swirl’) that ratings on the long-running US talent show have dropped so low, the network has decided to dump everyone and start again. Which do you think he’s regretting more – leaving The Voice Australia or having to spend weeks sitting between sworn enemies Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj? He’s yet to make a comment but… chances are he’s glad to no longer be the filling in that diva sandwich.

4. Demi Moore has an Aussie toyboy! Click here for details (and a pic…)

5. Which brave celebrity picked a fight with Anna Wintour?

Okay let’s rip this off like a bandaid: It’s Gwyneth Paltrow. Yeah, yeah – there’s been a lot of Gwennie news lately, but the girl just can’t open her mouth without breaking the internet.

This time it has to do with her recent comments after the Met Gala, in which she basically gave Vogue editor Anna Wintour a verbal bitch-slap. Gwyneth, 40, told US Weekly:

“I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. I did not enjoy it at all.”