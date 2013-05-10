Jennifer Aniston's forehead is big news today.

1. Shock Horror! Jennifer Aniston is ageing! (Ever so slightly.)
HOW DARE SHE?
The interwebs has gone a little bonkers over Jennifer Aniston’s new advertising campaign for haircare company Living Proof. In the photos on Living Proof’s website, Jen’s face looks suspiciously smooth. Baby’s bottom smooth. But compared to close-ups of her face from recent red carpet events, Jen actually has some lines on her forehead. CALL THE AUTHORITIES.
So what’s worse: the internet shoving Jen’s (again – barely there) ageing in her face, or the fact that a company called ‘Living Proof’ felt they needed to smooth over a few little lines on the face of one of the most gorgeous women in the world? Sigh.
And in other recent photoshop disasters:
3. Keith Urban has been dumped.
By American Idol that is. (But we had you going there for a second, didn’t we?) Rumours are swirling (because apparently rumours ‘swirl’) that ratings on the long-running US talent show have dropped so low, the network has decided to dump everyone and start again. Which do you think he’s regretting more – leaving The Voice Australia or having to spend weeks sitting between sworn enemies Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj? He’s yet to make a comment but… chances are he’s glad to no longer be the filling in that diva sandwich.
5. Which brave celebrity picked a fight with Anna Wintour?
Okay let’s rip this off like a bandaid: It’s Gwyneth Paltrow. Yeah, yeah – there’s been a lot of Gwennie news lately, but the girl just can’t open her mouth without breaking the internet.
This time it has to do with her recent comments after the Met Gala, in which she basically gave Vogue editor Anna Wintour a verbal bitch-slap. Gwyneth, 40, told US Weekly:
“I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. I did not enjoy it at all.”