Jennifer Aniston rarely talks about politics. One comment changed that.

Three years ago, US Vice Presidential nominee, Senator J.D. Vance had a few choice words to say about child-free women.

Jennifer Aniston doesn't want to hear a word of it.

ICYMI, the Senator, who Donald Trump has chosen to be his running mate for the upcoming election, criticised Vice President Kamala Harris for having no biological children of her own.

While Harris is actually a stepmother to husband Doug Emhoff's two children (they call her 'Momala'), that was ignored.

Vance told Fox News that the US was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

The video has resurfaced on X, following Joe Biden's decision to step down and Harris becoming a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination.

Enter, stage left, Jennifer Aniston.

For those who didn't know, the Friends star, bravely shared her fertility struggles in late 2022 after years of media scrutiny.

Aniston sat down with Allure magazine and spoke about her "challenging" fertility journey and her desire to have children, despite the media making it sound like she prioritised her career over starting a family.

"I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it," she said. "So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Years later she says she has "zero regrets".

"There is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore."

In retaliation to JD Vance's 'cat lady' comments, the 55-year-old reposted the interview on her Instagram story with the caption: "Truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States.

"All I can say is, Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day," wrote Aniston.

"I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

One of the biggest divides between the Republican and Democratic parties is their stance on women's reproductive rights.

This issue is a major talking point in the upcoming election, especially after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. That landmark decision meant individual states could ban abortion, despite it being a previously protected constitutional right.

However, Roe v. Wade could impact not only abortion but also in vitro fertilisation (IVF). This is due to the ambiguity around 'personhood', essentially: does life start in the womb or when an egg is fertilised?

As the Center for Reproductive Rights puts it, "The overturning of Roe v. Wade also complicates patients’ and doctors’ ability to freeze or discard unused embryos; manage miscarriages or pregnancy complications; selectively reduce multiple pregnancies; test embryos for genetic imbalances; and access medications such as misoprostol, which prevents blood hemorrhaging and can be used to help patients prepare for uterine surgeries."

Vance, a father of three, is against abortion but claims he is in favour of IVF, while Harris believes that women should have the right to choose on all their reproductive rights.

