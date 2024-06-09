Jennifer Aniston has just done a new interview. One question left her in tears.

Jennifer Aniston was seen fighting back tears after being asked a question about her hit '90s sitcom Friends during a recent interview with Variety magazine.

The actor, who starred as 'Rachel Green' in the television sitcom series for 10 years, was understandably emotional moment as she remembered her co-star and friend Matthew Perry. Perry, who played 'Chandler Bing' in the NBC TV show, died on October 28, 2023 at 54 years old.

Watch Matthew Perry speak about his crush on Jennifer Aniston. Post continues below.

During an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Aniston was brought to tears.

While speaking to Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson, the producers threw in an unexpected question for the Friends star about her hit show, which is coming up on its 30-year anniversary this year. But at the mention of the series, Aniston began to tear up.

"Oh God, don't make me cry," she told Brunson, who responded, "I won't... you're already crying, do you want a minute?"

Quinta Brunson was directed by producers to ask Jennifer Aniston about Friends. Image: Variety.

Calling for a tissue, Aniston wiped the tears from her face, saying, "I'm sorry, I just started thinking about—".

Brunson interjected — "I know, I know" — before her fellow actor continued.

"I'm okay. It's a happy tear," Aniston said. "It's so strange to even think that it's 30 years old. I remember the day that it was going to premiere, you know, on television, on NBC.

"Me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair coloured, so we ran to the hair salon and I snuck up and she was in the sink hair bowl, and I took the nozzle and like just started washing her hair.

"And it definitely flew out of control and that was unfortunate, but the excitement we had, and it feels like yesterday."

However, while Aniston insisted her tears came from a nostalgic place, fans are not pleased the question was asked in the first place.

While Aniston handled the question gracefully, supporters felt it wasn't the right time or place — or, in fact, line of questioning at all. "Why would they ask her that question though?... I feel so bad for Jennifer." commented one fan.

Another said, "I don't care about opinions on Jennifer it was really gross to ask her this."

Matthew Perry with Jennifer Aniston. Image: Getty.

"This is so insensitive. They just wanted a highlight like this of Jen breaking down," added a third person.

Another said, "The question was so unnecessary. They clearly just wanted a reaction out of Jen. To hell with them."

Others felt Brunson handled the situation just as well as her fellow actor. "What an absolute advocate Quinta is, she’s such a sweetheart," one person wrote.

Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry. Image: Getty.

Aniston previously addressed her relationship with Perry in a Variety interview in December 2023, where shared how she wants people to remember the actor: "As he said he'd love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy," Aniston shared.

"He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that's all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy."

She continued, "He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

She also spoke about Perry's life-changing role as Chandler Bing.

"I also have to say I think Matthew Perry's dialect, his way of speaking, created a whole different world," she said. "We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy."

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28, 2023. After his death, Aniston shared a tribute on Instagram to her decades-long pal.

"Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before... we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the six of us," she wrote.

"In the last couple of weeks, I've been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all."

The shared text from Perry to Aniston read: "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day."

