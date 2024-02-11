Exactly how much Uber Eats paid Ross and Rachel for their Super Bowl ad.

Almost more important than the teams that compete for the win at the Super Bowl are the 30-second advertisements that play during the big game in the United States.

While these commercials aren't targeted at audiences beyond the US, they've managed to become iconic and well-known for their unpredictability, humour and celebrity inclusions, regardless of which brand is behind them.

This year, a few familiar faces have popped up in the Uber Eats ad set to leave its mark during the Super Bowl – namely Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

Watch a snippet of Rachel and Ross' Uber Eats' ad. Post continues after video.

The pair played love interests Rachel Green and Ross Geller on Friends, the '90s TV show that has remained a global phenomenon even 20 years after the series came to an end.

It is regarded as one of the most popular TV shows ever created, and Rachel and Ross' love story is as iconic as it is memorable. As such, it's little surprise that brands have sought to work with TV's most beloved sitcom couple two decades on from its conclusion.

For their ad, Uber Eats teamed up with a heap of celebrities including Usher, the Beckhams and rapper Jelly Roll. Amidst the famous faces, Aniston hilariously 'forgets' Schwimmer, who struggles to remind her of all the time they spent working together.

Of course, the internet has lost its mind over the reunion and already, the full one-minute-long advert has amassed more than 1.7 million views on YouTube.

Now, one thing you should know about the Super Bowl is that, every year, millions of people watch the show in its entirety. In 2023, a colossal 115 million viewed the game, plus Rihanna's halftime performance, and all 49 minutes of ad time.

And advertisers are willing to fork out a helluva lot to stick their brand in front of that many eyeballs. But just how much do the celebrities get paid to feature in a 30-second long Super Bowl advert? We found out.

But first, why are Super Bowl ads so expensive?

Considering about 60 per cent of the Super Bowl's female audience tune into the game for the commercials alone, brands are willing to pay BIG for a spot, according to the head of marketing agency OMD WA Brannon Heath, who spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"In a world where viewers are constantly multi-screening and advertisers are fighting for attention, the Super Bowl gives brands an opportunity to get their message in front of millions of people," Heath explained.

An advertisement spot, running for 30 seconds exactly, costs $10.7 million AUD for brands.

But to secure an A-lister who will really captivate the Super Bowl audience, advertisers can sometimes pay almost double that.

For example, Ben Affleck was paid almost $15.3 million AUD to appear as a drive-thru worker for the breakfast restaurant chain Dunkin' Donuts.

As fate would have it, the company sold more doughnuts the next day than any other day in history, a source told CNN. So... the strategy works.

How much did Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer get paid for the Uber Eats Super Bowl ad?

The cost to feature celebrities as famous as Aniston, Schwimmer, Usher and the Beckhams would range into the tens of millions, according to Hollywood talent agency partner at WME, Tim Curtis.

"It can be as little as $25,000 [$38,000 AUD] for someone to do a cameo that's not a megastar, but as high as $10 million [$15.3 million AUD]. It depends on the brand and it depends on the stature of the celebrity," Curtis told CNN.

"The majority of bigger stars are usually in that [$1.5-to $4.6 million] range for Super Bowl, but there are exceptions that go out north of that. It's rare for someone that you think of as a true movie star to be paid less than a million."

And according to sources from CNN, it looks like two very famous Hollywood actors got a paycheck of more than $7.6 million AUD to appear in their respective Super Bowl adverts for less than 20 seconds.

Schwimmer and Aniston were in their advertisement together for exactly 22 seconds — and while CNN's sources didn't identify the "Hollywood stars" mentioned, they don't come much bigger than these two Friends stars.

Meaning?

Ross and Rachel likely took home the BIG bucks.

Feature Image: Uber Eats.