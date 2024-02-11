Exactly how much Uber Eats paid Ross and Rachel for their Super Bowl ad.

Almost more important than the teams that compete for the win at the Super Bowl are the 30-second advertisements that play during the big game in the United States.

While these commercials aren't targeted at audiences beyond the US, they've managed to become iconic and well-known for their unpredictability, humour and celebrity inclusions, regardless of which brand is behind them.

This year, a few familiar faces have popped up in the Uber Eats ad set to leave its mark during the Super Bowl – namely Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

Watch a snippet of Rachel and Ross' Uber Eats' ad. Post continues after video.

The pair played love interests Rachel Green and Ross Geller on Friends, the '90s TV show that has remained a global phenomenon even 20 years after the series came to an end.

It is regarded as one of the most popular TV shows ever created, and Rachel and Ross' love story is as iconic as it is memorable. As such, it's little surprise that brands have sought to work with TV's most beloved sitcom couple two decades on from its conclusion.

For their ad, Uber Eats teamed up with a heap of celebrities including Usher, the Beckhams and rapper Jelly Roll. Amidst the famous faces, Aniston hilariously 'forgets' Schwimmer, who struggles to remind her of all the time they spent working together.