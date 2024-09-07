Mormon Wives star Jennifer Affleck says she is 'the original JLo'.

While the name Jennifer Affleck might elicit some awkward pauses in the wake of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce, it actually belongs to another celeb.

And yes, she has a legitimate connection to the Good Will Hunting star… and her own personal connection to fame, thanks to the airing of our newest obsession, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

THIS Jen Affleck is the wife of Ben's cousin Zac Affleck, making her officially part of the family. Except… it's a wee bit more complicated than that.

Let us explain.

Watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Trailer. Post continues after video

Who is Jennifer Affleck?

Jennifer Affleck is a 25-year-old influencer and one of the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She appears on the reality show with her husband, Utah-based medical student Zac Affleck.

Along with their two children, Nora, two, Lucas, one, Jen and Zac share their life on the Disney Plus show, which follows eight Mormon mothers and how they cope in the wake of a sex scandal within their friendship group (more on that here).

Jen and Zac share two children, Nora and Lucas. Image: Instagram/@jenniferlaffleck

How did Jen and Zac Affleck meet?

Jennifer Affleck and her now-husband first met on a Mormon dating app called Mutual. Zac proposed a year later, in January 2019, at Top of the Rock in New York City, and five months later, they were wed.

The couple welcomed their first child two years later when Jen was 21 years old, and Zac around 24. "We were so young when we first became parents with lots to learn," Jen shared on Instagram in June 2024. "But Zac has always been there every step of the way. He's never wavered in giving Nora and Luca everything they need."

A dad doing… parenting things. We love to hear it.

Jen is starring in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Image: Instagram/@jenniferlaffleck

Is Jennifer Affleck related to Ben Affleck?

Yes — well, through marriage. Her husband Zac is Ben Affleck's first cousin once removed. AKA Zac's father, Dave Affleck, is Ben's first cousin.

Jen first name-dropped Zac's connection to Ben shortly after the actor wed Jennifer Lopez in Vegas. At the time, the On The Floor singer took his last name.

"When you thought you were going to be the next JLo. But instead... she stole your name & you're busting it down to Ms. Rachel," Jen wrote on TikTok, alongside a video of her dancing to the YouTube-famous preschool teacher's tunes.

She later revealed to PEOPLE that her middle name is Lynn — "which is the exact same as JLo," Jen said. "She went from Jennifer Lynn Lopez to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, which is so crazy."

And when introducing herself on TSLOMW, Jen claimed she was "the first Jennifer Affleck".

"I don't know, maybe we can convert them to the church," she added of the former couple.

Jen filed for divorce from Ben in August 2024. Image: Getty

While they are close in name, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star told PEOPLE that she and Zac actually have "never met" Ben Affleck.

"Zac's dad has [met them] when [Ben] was very little," she continued. "I'm hoping to meet him one day, too!"

She finished: "People are very curious and wondering how we're related and it's so funny."

Following Bennifer's divorce, Jen (Mormon, not A-Lister) shared a cheeky nod to the singer on TikTok. Posting a video of a haircut transformation, she wrote: "The new Jenny from the block," with a winky face. The iconic song, of course, was playing in the background.

It's like Mamamia's entertainment editor says: "We're all a little bit JLo".

Jennifer Affleck, however, is perhaps a little more JLo than the rest of us.

Feature Image: Instagram/@secretlivesonhulu & @jenniferlaffleck