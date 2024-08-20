The hidden details in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce filing.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially over, following several months of speculation. JLo filed for divorce from Ben this week, Variety and People have confirmed.

The Hollywood couple have been married for two years, tying the knot in a lavish Georgia wedding ceremony in August in 2022, after eloping in Las Vegas in July.

In a move that will have fans in a tizzy, JLo filed the divorce paperwork on Tuesday, August 20, on what would have been their second wedding anniversary.

The singer listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits. Image: Getty.

"JLo filed legal docs Tuesday in L.A. County Superior Court, but they were not filed by a lawyer. Jennifer filed pro per, meaning by herself and without an attorney," TMZ reports.

In one of the most interesting parts, the publication also reports that JLo's documents did not say whether or not there was a prenuptial agreement. She also went on to waive spousal support and asked the judge to deny Affleck such support as well.

The news has not come as a shock to most fans, given the couple listed their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion for sale in July.

The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom house was posted for sale on MLS on July 11.

The couple listed their home for sale in July. Image: Getty.

The pair first tied the knot back in July 2022, in a surprise summer ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Jennifer looked resplendent in a lace wedding dress, while Affleck was dapper in a white suit. The happy couple followed this up with a honeymoon vacation in Paris, alongside their children.

While the couple appeared to have eloped, they decided to do the 'big white wedding' as well. They hosted a three-day wedding extravaganza at Affleck’s plantation-style mansion in Riceboro, Georgia in August 2022.

JLo opened up about their nuptials in her newsletter, sharing, "This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now. The truth is, I never had one doubt. All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands."

She walked down the aisle to 'The Things We’ve Handed Down', a song about children that made perfect sense, given that JLo's bridal procession followed that of their five children.

However, in the time between their wedding and divorce two years later, the couple have been plagued by rumours that all was not well between them.