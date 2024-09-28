Once a Hollywood 'It Couple,' Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are finally *officially* divorced after a six-year court battle. And the actress has made it clear how she feels about the update to her marital status.

Choosing to share her feelings in picture form, Dewan shared a photo on her Instagram story that really summed up her general vibe about the divorce finally being legal.

Without adding a single word, the actor and dancer simply shared ~that~ iconic photo of Nicole Kidman, taken after her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The 2001 image — which has since been memed a million times over — shows Kidman throwing her arms in the air, clearly celebrating the end of her 11-year-marriage to the Scientology advocate.

In a separate grid post, Dewan shared a selection of recent photos with friends and family, captioned: "Thank you universe."

Jenna shared this iconic Nicole Kidman photo. Image: Instagram/@jennadewan

Yep, she's clearly in a good place — and her timing says it all. The posts came just one day after her and Tatum's divorce settlement was confirmed.

Though the former couple announced their separation in 2018 — after nearly nine years of marriage — the court proceedings were stalled as Dewan, 43, and Tatum, 44, were locked in a contentious battle over intellectual property.

And it was all to do with the hit franchise Magic Mike.

Yes, you read that right.

The first film — which is largely based on Tatum's own experience as a stripper — grossed approximately $241 million AUD. Including the two sequels, HBO show, and live Las Vegas Show, it has since been estimated that the franchise as a whole is worth more than a potential billion dollars.

Wow.

Despite Dewan maintaining that Magic Mike was financed from joint "marital funds," her lawyer Samantha Spector claimed that the actress did not receive an accurate amount of the profits.

She alleged in court documents that Tatum's legal team "deprived Jenna of a fair and equal share of the community estate, and he is prejudicing her every day that this case continues".

"Thank you universe," the actress wrote in a separate post. Image: Instagram/@jennadewan

Spector also claimed that Tatum had placed Magic Mike earnings in "a complex web of LLCs, holding companies and partnerships", allegedly to "dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income to, the community property Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets".

Tatum denied the claims in court. His attorney, Jacqueline Combs, also argued that the franchise made the majority of its money after the actor and Dewan had separated.

"I have never denied her share of any community assets or income," Tatum wrote. "Her claims that I have 'colluded with third parties' are completely false.

"She has had complete access to all our financial records for all activities during our marriage and since separation. I continue to provide her with updates regarding Magic Mike financial matters."

This week, both actors signed a binding agreement to resolve the dispute, dividing their assets, and mutually waiving spousal support.

This means the trial that had been scheduled for December has officially been called off, and any future disagreements will be worked out privately with a judge.

Dewan and Tatum first met on set of the 2006 film Step Up, marrying three years later, and their relationship was shipped by many. Who could forget their iconic 2016 Lip Sync Battle, which saw Dewan recreate her then-husband's Magic Mike performance? Talk about ironic foreshadowing.

Watch Jenna Dewan on Lip Sync Battle. Post continues below.

It came as a shock to fans when the pair of dancers announced their split in 2018.

"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the exes said in a joint statement.

The stars now share 50/50 custody of their daughter, 11-year-old Everly.

In 2020, Dewan got engaged to actor and singer Steve Kazee, 48. The pair share four-year-old son Callum, and three-month-old daughter Rhiannon.

Meanwhile, Tatum is engaged to actress and director Zoë Kravitz, 35, and recently starred in her directorial debut, Blink Twice.