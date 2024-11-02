Jelena Dokic says her dad beat her until she was unconscious. She doesn't hate him for it.

Content warning: This article contains graphic details of violence and assault.

Former tennis star Jelena Dokic knows viewers will struggle to watch her new feature film.

"They'll find it horrific and very difficult and disturbing, but that's what it's about," Dokic told The Herald Sun about the Australian-made documentary, which premieres in Brisbane on November 3, ahead of its official November 7 release.

Titled Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, the "heartbreaking" doco will confront viewers with personal accounts of the violent abuse Dokic allegedly endured at the hands of her father and former tennis coach, Damir.

Dokic, who moved to Australia with her family when she was 11, has previously alleged that her father physically and mentally abused her regularly throughout her career, starting from the moment she picked up a racket at six years old.

The tennis legend made multiple attempts to reconcile with her father, but abandoned the idea when he didn't show any remorse or apologise for his alleged actions.

In what The Herald Sun described as "one of the most chilling scenes in the film", Dokic recounts one of the attacks by her drunken father after she lost a match.

"I remember he was so mad that he goes into the bathroom with me, locks the door, and he beat the crap out of me.

"He slammed my head against the wall multiple times. He was kicking me. My shins were so bruised, I couldn't walk," she claimed.

"He actually punches me in the head. And then I went unconscious for a little bit. He also stepped on my head as well."

At her lowest, Dokic said she contemplated taking her own life.

She eventually cut ties with her family in 2005, when she was 19, returning to Australia after her father made her change nationalities to Yugoslavian.

The athlete managed to climb to number four in the tennis world rankings. Now, the 41-year-old sports broadcaster says she holds no grudges.

"I don't blame anyone. I don't resent anyone. I definitely don't hate anyone, never would," she told The Herald Sun.

"I'm not bitter about it. Even to my father, which people find surprising. But I don't hate him. I don't necessarily forgive him, but I don't hate him."

While raw and confronting, the documentary — directed by award-winning producer Ivan O'Mahoney and chief sportswriter at The Australian Jessica Halloran — is also a powerful tale of survival and hope.

In 2018, the same year Dokic spoke out in her autobiography Unbreakable, the tennis alum shared further candid details about her life with Mia Freedman on Mamamia's No Filter podcast.

Twice a refugee, Dokic recalled how her father used tennis as a way out of poverty for the family.

"From a very young age, he would tell me that I was the way out, and that I was the only one that could help the family," she shared.

"He was very motivated by having a better life and by money… The one thing I don't understand and I don't have an answer to, to this day, is: I did earn all this money, I was playing unbelievably, but his abuse never really stopped."

She went on to say that her mother, Ljiljana, was also abused by her father. But having grown up without parents, Ljiljana didn't want her children to have the same fate. So she stayed for Jelena and her younger son, Savo.

"To a certain extent I understood," the tennis player said of her mother's behaviour. "But [Dad] went overboard. I don't understand sometimes why she didn't interfere."

Once Dokic left for Australia, her mum urged her to return home.

"She was pushing me to go back into this abusive situation. That's where our relationship really struggled. I would have been able to get over her not getting involved while [the abuse] was happening, but once I left, she pushed me to go back. And that was really hard for me."

The 41-year-old has since had those "hard conversations" with her mother, who was "kicked out" by her father around 16 years ago.

In speaking up about her experience, Dokic doesn't want pity, she says; she simply hopes that other women might find strength in her story.

"I want more people to say no, to fight for themselves, to no be scared," she said.

