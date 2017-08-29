The trick to coping with friend jealousy, from a woman with dozens of celebrity girlfriends.

“I never, ever blow out someone else’s candle to make mine brighter,” says Chelsea Handler on the subject of having friends who are more famous and successful. Friends like Gwyneth Paltrow. Jennifer Aniston. Reese Witherspoon. Cameron Diaz. Sandra Bullock. Hilary Swank. Charlize Theron. Assorted Kardashians.

Imagine if five of your closest girlfriends had their own Oscar. Others had their own apps and were renowned for being among the hottest women in the world. How would you deal with that? Would you be happy for them and a bit jealous at the same time? Or would envy and bitterness pollute the relationship?