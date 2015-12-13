The story of baby Jaxon Buell is now known throughout the world.

He was born with a rare condition called Michrohydranencephaly, that still leaves many in the medical profession confused. Jaxon’s condition means that he was born with less than half of his skull, and he doctors predicted that he wouldn’t even survive birth.

Now, Jaxon is celebrating his second Christmas.

Watch the beautiful Jaxon say ‘hello’ to everybody. It is very, very cute. (Post continues after video.)

Jaxon’s parents, Brittany and Brandon, have released photos of the 15-month-boy meeting Santa for the very first time and falling asleep in his arms.

Jaxon’s dad, Brandon wrote, “Jaxon had one of his best days ever today. He was in a great mood all day and got meet Santa for the very first time…Lots of snuggling, lots of talking, and he’s getting better each day with interacting and communicating with us, and now even playing with us. More big milestones for our little guy!”

Scroll through to seem more pictures of Jaxon meeting Santa.

Jaxon Buell Christmas

Brandon has also released a beautiful image of Jaxon’s Christmas card to the “entire world”, thanking them for their love and support.

The card read:

“I wanted to send a Christmas card to the entire world from me, my Mama, and My Dadda. Thank you for supporting me! From my family to yours…Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy new year!! #JaxonStrong”

Scroll through to see the beautiful messages from Jaxon. (Post continues after gallery.)

Jaxon's Chrismas.

Brandon and Brittany Buell are now figureheads for not only the condition that their son was diagnosed with but all incredible parents whose children are born with different needs.

In a recent Facebook post, Brandon commented on the number of people who still ask him and his wife about whether they would still choose to “continue the pregnancy” with Jaxon.

Brandon wrote:

“We chose to be his voice a long time ago, and all he has done in turn is surpass all expectations and inspire hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

“Jaxon may ultimately live a short life, but he will, as so many other special needs children also will, impact and inspire more lives in their time with us than I or so many other will that do not deal with their struggles.

“For all of those that truly see, understand and embrace the real purpose of Jaxon’s life and story, we continue to thank you for supporting and being part of it. #JaxonStrong”

We couldn’t agree more.

From our Mamamia family to yours, Jaxon Strong, we wish you a very merry Christmas.