Every allegation about Jason Momoa’s bad behaviour in one place.

A series of allegations have been made against Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

YouTube star Valkyrae — who made a brief cameo in the actor's upcoming Minecraft movie — has claimed that Momoa mistreated crew while on set.

"It was pretty disappointing," the YouTuber said in a video with fellow streamer JasonTheWeen. "It was a very emotional scene so maybe he was still in character.

"He was just really mad at them that they weren't doing something right, like setting up the shot and stuff, and he was just angry," she alleged.

"And so I was like, man, this is not a good work environment and I would not be happy working under these conditions."

Momoa has not yet responded to the allegations made by Valkyrae.

Valkyrae's comments follow claims from October 2023, when documents from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial surfaced online.

The notes alleged that Momoa dressed like Depp while intoxicated and pushed to have Heard removed from her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

According to Variety, Depp fans paid the necessary court fees to release the documents from Heard's therapist, which were presented in court.

"Jason said he wanted me fired," the notes claimed. "Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too."

During the press tours for Aquaman, Heard talked more in-depth about her on-set relationship with Momoa during filming.

"Jason's allergic to being ignored," she said while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "He can't sit still so no matter what, he will push, prod, nudge, shove you, anything to get your attention. Especially if you enjoy a quieter activity like reading. And you know, on set, I like to read, and it just drives him nuts.

"So he quickly adopted this method to give himself relief. He adopted this method of ripping out the last pages of my book, which is annoying," she said. "You get to the last 10 pages and they'd just be gone.

"Someone made me a book bag out of the green screen material. And much to Jason's chagrin, I had a solution. They would call roll, and I'd throw my book in my book bag, and the book would disappear."

At the time, a spokesperson for DC Films and an anonymous source responded to the allegations.

"Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,'" the spokesperson told Variety.

"Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn't show up drunk to set," the anonymous source added. "And he isn't dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style."

The notes also claimed that the franchise director James Wan exhibited bullying behaviour towards Heard, which the DC spokesperson denied.

In 2018, Heard was nearly fired from Aquaman. In court, the executives denied the decision was in relation to Depp, but rather due to a lack of chemistry with Momoa.

Her role was spared, however, as a source told Variety that Elon Musk, who was dating Heard at the time, sent a "scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down," if they let Heard go.

Feature Image: Getty