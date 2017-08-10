Don't reduce Jasmin Yarbrough's career success to her relationship with Karl Stefanovic.

On Wednesday night, David Jones held their annual Spring/Summer 17/18 fashion launch, a VIP event which saw Australia’s top media and celebrities come together for fine food (lobster from Neil Perry, in case you’re looking for dinner ideas) and fashion to preview the clothes that will soon drop in the department store.

Among the attendees was Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend, model and designer Jasmine Yarbrough, who he met after splitting with his wife Cassandra Thorne last September.

Ahead of the launch, rumours were swirling that Yarbrough’s shoe brand Mara & Mine would soon to be stocked in David Jones, which Yarbrough confirmed to Mamamia was true.

"It is very exciting that Mara & Mine will now be represented by Australia’s leading department store, home to many international and local designers. Mara & Mine will launch in October and will stock our core collection that includes tran-seasonal styles," she told Mamamia.

While David Jones has yet to make an official announcement, styles from the brand were spotted on the runway, including on the feet of model guest Shanina Shaik.

Underlying the initial reports about the "previously little known" designer's brand was the inference that this exciting achievement was somehow linked to her increased profile due to her relationship with Stefanovic.

Let's not reduce Yarbrough's career success after years of hard work to who she is dating.

While Stefanovic is certainly a well-known name down under, Yarbrough's shoe brand, which she created with her business partner fashion stylist Tamara Ingham, has been enjoying success long before he came onto the scene.

"This week I have had media insinuating that the brand was picked up by David Jones because of my relationship, not only has this offended myself and Tamie it has also offended our sales team who had been working on this with David Jones for longer than my relationship," Yarbrough told Mamamia.



"It’s frustrating to read, as we work really hard as a team to get results and the media will give a fly off comment that's completely false. It does take away some of the joy of our successes when the media does this. Some Australian media are quick to make up conclusions and use my relationship to get their readerships up."

In fact, chances are you knew or had at least been exposed to her shoe brand long before you heard her own name.

Do these skull slippers ring a bell?

They're a cult favourite, worn by celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian and Margot Robbie.

The idea for Mara & Mine came to the Aussie pair when they were travelling together.

"After a vacation in Europe back in 2012 together, we were inspired by the European women's style and flair. With both our backgrounds in fashion - Tamie was a stylist and I was an international model - we took our love of fashion and design and embarked on our newest adventure, launching Mara & Mine in Spring/Summer 2013. We found a gap in the market for stylish but comfortable flats that could take us from day to night," Yarbrough says.

"The product development has found us roaming for the best factories and materials globally. Finding an efficient, reliable manufacturing partner has been challenging at times, but we now have the most impressive team behind us and we are so confident with our quality and craftsmanship.

"Mara & Mine is handmade from luxurious leathers, materials and hand crafted hardware sourced from the best quality and wear ability. Leathers are sourced from Italy and Spain."

With over 60 international stockists, Mara & Mine has been spotted on the feet of celebrities like Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne and Kourtney Kardashian.

"We always talked a lot about aligning ourselves with individuals who we felt represented the values of Mara and Mine, who lived boldly and confidently and were achieving great things. We were lucky in that a lot of these women were reachable within our network of friends," explains Yarbrough.

"For us this kind of support has proved beneficial not only by means of expanding our audience and building awareness, but also in terms of educating our customers on the type of brand we are and the type of women we admire."

Former Victoria's Secret Angel and model Candice Swanepoel also recently collaborated with the brand to create an eco-friendly line of sandals, with proceeds going to charity Mothers2Mothers.

I don't think Stefanovic exactly has Swanepoel on speed dial.

Each collection is inspired by the founders' travel, with new colours and designs released each season as well as a few repeat cult designs, including their skull slippers.

Their collection of sneakers, mules, loafers, slippers and sandals range from $215 to $500 a pair, with accessories and kids shoes also available.

The brand may be based in LA, but its two Aussie founders have created an internationally-renowned cult brand that fits perfectly well at home in a store like David Jones.

"Tamie and I are thrilled to announce we are launching in David Jones in October of this year. We have over 60 international stockists, we have a new collection which we shot yesterday, we plan to showcase our latest collection in Paris this September to international stockists and press," says Yarbrough.

"We are on a really nice trajectory with the brand and we want to continue with the same momentum over the next 12 months."

Most importantly, it's an achievement that squarely comes down to years of hard work by two talented businesswoman - let's not diminish that for the sake of a good gossip.