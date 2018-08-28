News
Does this Instagram post hint Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic already got married?

Uhh…

So.

Jasmine Yarbrough has posted a photo to Instagram and people are somehow convinced that her and fiance Karl Stefanovic are already married.

Yarbrough captioned a photo of herself and Stefanovic’s sister-in-law Jenna Dinicola on the ‘gram as “Sister sister”.

Then Dinicola, who is married to Stefanovic’s brother Tom, commented on the post to say “Love it sister!”.

This, yes this, has rumours swirling that the couple have already tied the knot.

Earlier this month Stefanovic shut down reports they were getting married in Fiji in August, saying it was “definitely not true”.

Soo… did they abandon their plans for a December destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico?

While we’re not convinced, Mamamia has reached out to Yarbrough for comment.

The couple got engaged in January this year and celebrated a commitment ceremony in March in front of a small group of family and friends.

