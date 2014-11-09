FLUFF: Could this Oscar winner fill Health Ledger's shoes?

Oscar winner and owner of the world’s most beautiful man mane, Jared Leto, is rumoured to fill the huge shoes left behind by the late Heath Ledger.

That sneaky guy named “Source” has popped up and claimed that Leto is in talks to take on the role of The Joker in the upcoming DC Comic film “Suicide Squad” (they can probably fix that title in post-production, right?)

While the role of The Joker has been played by a number of actors including Jack Nicholson, it was Health Ledger who posthumously won an Oscar for his terrifyingly amazing performance in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.”

According to The Wrap, Warner Bros had no comment, while a representative for Leto did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Based on the DC Comic, “Suicide Squad” (or “Evil Super Friends”, as we’ll call it) is about a group of super-villains who are granted a shot at redemption by going on a government mission that will likely see them all killed.

Other big names like Tom Hardy, Will Smith, Jesse Eisenberg and Margot Robbie are also reportedly in discussions to star in the film.

Considering Jared Leto’s last Oscar winning performance in “Dallas Buyers Club” we’re sure he’ll do the role justice.

If you’re in the mood for more Jared Leto…

via Instagram via Instagram via Instagram via Instagram via Instagram via Instagram