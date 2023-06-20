J-Beauty is the next big thing. Here are 7 cult Japanese beauty products you need to know about.

A moment of your time, please. A bit of hush. Because we're officially calling it: J-Beauty is the next big thing.

Yes, Japanese beauty. It's about to be huge.

Just scroll through TikTok and you'll notice J-Beauty is racking up a whole heap of views (over 230 million, to be precise), with people frothing over game-changing Japanese skincare products, techniques and advice.

Watch: Speaking of beauty, heard of the 'diamond lips' trend? Leigh Campbell tries it on this episode of You Beauty. Post continues below.

In fact, word on the beauty street has it that Amazon Australia has actually expanded its international offering to include products from Amazon Japan. How good!

And we're not just talking about one or two products — we're talking over four million new Japanese products.

*Squeals*

The best part? Many of these products are cult brands and products, particularly in the beauty space.

So beauty aficionados (all of us) can prepare themselves for shopping a whole selection of J-Beauty products they've never had access to before.

What is J-Beauty?

When it comes to skincare, J-Beauty (or Japanese beauty) is all about prevention and nourishment, with everyday routines involving gentle cleansers, multiple layers of hydration, regular masking, and SPF (obviously).

With a focus on scientific research and results, J-Beauty products are heavily focused on technologically advanced ingredients that offer quality and performance.

Read: No fluff.

Yep. We have a feeling this new trend is about to bring our skincare games to a whole other level.

The best J-Beauty products.

Wondering what J-Beauty gems you need to add to your online cart?

Here are some of our faves:

Image: eBay; Canva.

Canmake Cream Cheek is more than your standard cream blush — it's a J-Beauty best-seller with over 200 million views on TikTok.

With its unique glossy gel-to-powder texture, people are absolutely *obsessed* with this product, praising it for being a high-quality product with a long-lasting and powerful colour payoff. Love.

Image: Amazon; Canva.

While Orbis apparently makes really great makeup, according to TikTok, the skincare range is supposed to be elite. And if dry skin is your number one concern, then this one's for you.

The brand's best-selling skincare range is Aqua Force — and this moisturising gel is our top pick. Made for dry, damaged skin, it promises to nourish your skin barrier for healthier, smoother skin.

Image: Amazon; Canva.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid (told you J-Beauty was big on hydration!) for moisturising benefits, Sofina Primavista Ange Long Keep Base is described as a 'sweat-proof makeup base' that helps control excessive sebum on oily skin and maintains a shine-free look for up to eight hours (!!!).

Blotting paper, take five.

Image: Amazon; Canva.

Okay, but this shampoo and conditioner duo look like really fancy fragrances and YES, we'll take them.

Marketed as haircare for men (anyone can use them though — there are no rules!), this Collagen Shampoo and Collagen Conditioner feature peptides, and promise to promote a healthy scalp and 'support hair stiffness and elasticity'.

Anyone else just feel like they need this duo in their shower, immediately?

Image: Amazon; Canva.

This. Stuff. Is. EVERYWHERE!

Casually dubbed on TikTok as 'the best cleansing oil', this J-Beauty cleansing oil from Softymo recently went viral — and we're going to need to add it to our cart to see if it really lives up to the insane hype.

Image: Amazon; Canva.

This may look like a standard packet of face wipes, but it's actually a packet of face masks — and WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL OUR LIVES?!

So convenient! So smart! So hydrated!

With 32 in a pack, we feel like these cleansing, toning, and priming masks (that you only need to leave on for 60 seconds!!) are about to up our skincare game by approximately eleven million.

Image: Amazon; Canva.

This hair tonic is another cult J-Beauty product you might've seen doing the rounds on TikTok.

It looks a lot like Cottee's green cordial but it's formulated with plant-based extracts and is supposed to promote hair growth while preventing scalp issues such as hair thinning, dandruff and itching.

While we can't speak to results or effectiveness, it just looks and sounds like the magical hair potion we never knew we needed.

What J-Beauty products do you have your eye on? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: TikTok; @sakuranepal_, @sydneysider_.